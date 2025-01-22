Saif Ali Khan returned home six days after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder during a burglary attempt. The actor underwent two surgeries to treat his wounds at Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan recently met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto rickshaw driver who rushed him to the hospital after the actor was stabbed at his home on January 16.

The meeting took place at Lilavati Hospital, where Saif was recovering, before his discharge on January 21. In photos from the encounter, Saif can be seen smiling as he stands alongside Mr. Rana, with his arm around the driver’s shoulder.

Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery After Violent Attack

Saif Ali Khan returned home six days after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder during a burglary attempt. The actor underwent two surgeries to treat his wounds at Lilavati Hospital. On the night of the attack, Saif was quickly transported to the hospital by Bhajan Singh Rana, who was unaware that he was driving the Bollywood star.

Earlier, Bhajan Singh Rana shared details of the night he helped Saif Ali Khan, speaking to NDTV. He described driving through Linkin Road when a woman ran up to his auto, urgently asking him to stop near Saif’s residence, Satguru Niwas. At the time, Mr. Rana did not recognize Saif Ali Khan.

“I didn’t know it was Saif Ali Khan. It was an emergency, and I was nervous,” said Rana, explaining that Saif appeared in a blood-stained white shirt, accompanied by a child and a young man. Rana admitted feeling anxious about the situation, unsure of the passenger’s identity.

How Much Compensation Did Saif Ali Khan Give To Auto Driver?

While the photos of Saif Ali Khan posing with the auto driver quickly got viral on the Internet, it is not known if he got any compensation from the actor. Though, there are chances Saif would have paid a handsome amount to Bhajan Singh Rana. We will keep you posted.

Arrest of the Suspect

Police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly attacking Saif Ali Khan during the home invasion. Shehzad, who had entered India illegally under the false name Bijoy Das, is now in custody for the violent attack.

