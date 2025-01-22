Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Much Compensation Did Saif Ali Khan Give To The Auto Driver Who Rushed Him To Hospital After Knife Attack?

Saif Ali Khan returned home six days after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder during a burglary attempt. The actor underwent two surgeries to treat his wounds at Lilavati Hospital.

How Much Compensation Did Saif Ali Khan Give To The Auto Driver Who Rushed Him To Hospital After Knife Attack?

Saif Ali Khan recently met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto rickshaw driver who rushed him to the hospital after the actor was stabbed at his home on January 16.

The meeting took place at Lilavati Hospital, where Saif was recovering, before his discharge on January 21. In photos from the encounter, Saif can be seen smiling as he stands alongside Mr. Rana, with his arm around the driver’s shoulder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery After Violent Attack

Saif Ali Khan returned home six days after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder during a burglary attempt. The actor underwent two surgeries to treat his wounds at Lilavati Hospital. On the night of the attack, Saif was quickly transported to the hospital by Bhajan Singh Rana, who was unaware that he was driving the Bollywood star.

Earlier, Bhajan Singh Rana shared details of the night he helped Saif Ali Khan, speaking to NDTV. He described driving through Linkin Road when a woman ran up to his auto, urgently asking him to stop near Saif’s residence, Satguru Niwas. At the time, Mr. Rana did not recognize Saif Ali Khan.

“I didn’t know it was Saif Ali Khan. It was an emergency, and I was nervous,” said Rana, explaining that Saif appeared in a blood-stained white shirt, accompanied by a child and a young man. Rana admitted feeling anxious about the situation, unsure of the passenger’s identity.

How Much Compensation Did Saif Ali Khan Give To Auto Driver?

While the photos of Saif Ali Khan posing with the auto driver quickly got viral on the Internet, it is not known if he got any compensation from the actor. Though, there are chances Saif would have paid a handsome amount to Bhajan Singh Rana. We will keep you posted.

Arrest of the Suspect

Police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly attacking Saif Ali Khan during the home invasion. Shehzad, who had entered India illegally under the false name Bijoy Das, is now in custody for the violent attack.

This version ensures SEO optimization with keywords like “Saif Ali Khan stabbing,” “auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana,” and “Lilavati Hospital” while avoiding plagiarism and maintaining clarity and flow.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Security Guards Were Asleep As Intruder Entered Building, Say Police

Filed under

auto driver bollywood saif ali khan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Court To Hear Defamation Plea Against Bansuri Swaraj On Feb 1

Delhi Court To Hear Defamation Plea Against Bansuri Swaraj On Feb 1

Kai Trump Shares Childhood Memories With Barron In Behind The Scenes Vlog

Kai Trump Shares Childhood Memories With Barron In Behind The Scenes Vlog

Farmers Protest: Supreme Court Says Dallewal Took Medical Aid, Keeps Contempt Plea In Abeyance

Farmers Protest: Supreme Court Says Dallewal Took Medical Aid, Keeps Contempt Plea In Abeyance

WATCH: Dutch Travel Influencer Shares Disturbing Harassment Experience By Indian Men On Train

WATCH: Dutch Travel Influencer Shares Disturbing Harassment Experience By Indian Men On Train

Delhi HC To Hear Ex-CM Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Summons On Apr 23

Delhi HC To Hear Ex-CM Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Summons On Apr 23

Entertainment

Kulhad Pizza Couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Are Moving To UK, Here’s Why

Kulhad Pizza Couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Are Moving To UK, Here’s Why

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan Drops Big Hint

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox