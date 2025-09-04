How Much Is David Corenswet Charging For Superman Sequel? James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow Will Finally See The Bonuses Raining

DC Studios, together with James Gunn, has officially confirmed the sequel: Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The announcement came with a poster Gunn posted on Instagram, locking in the release date of July 9, 2027.

Fans have been waiting for news like this, and now it’s right there on DC’s upcoming slate.

James Gunn announces Superman Sequel

That Instagram post didn’t just drop the date. Gunn also shared a comic panel, Superman facing down Lex Luthor in his full Warsuit. The caption kept it simple: “Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027.”

David Corenswet is back as Clark Kent, after the first Superman movie took off and smashed box office records in 2025. That film was a juggernaut; one of the highest-grossing of the year, so the hype for the sequel is already through the roof.

Who is the villain in Superman Sequel?

Nicholas Hoult is also returning as Lex Luthor, stepping right back into the role of Superman’s most dangerous enemy. This time, Luthor’s signature Warsuit from the comics is in the spotlight—high-tech, heavily armoured, built to go toe-to-toe with Superman himself.

In Gunn’s first film, Luthor tried (and failed) to take down Superman with a clone. Looks like this round, he’s cutting out the middleman and handling things himself.

Plot details are under wraps for now, but speculation is in high gear. Fans are picking apart the teaser and wondering if Gunn will pull from past Superman storylines for inspiration.

Just for context: Lobo, who popped up in the 2020 animated Superman: Man of Tomorrow, is also getting some live-action love Jason Momoa will play him in Supergirl next summer. That animated movie actually took notes from the 2003 Superman: Birthright miniseries, which reimagined Superman’s origin for modern audiences.

How Much Is David Corenswet Charging For Superman Sequel?

Screen Rant earlier revealed that David Corenswet raked in a cool $750K for his role. Rachael, who’s rocking it as Lois Lane, grabbed the same paycheck. Now here’s the kicker: Nicholas Hoult, the bad guy Lex Luthor, actually snagged the fattest paycheck of the bunch. And sure, if the movie crushes it at the box office, they all get a little bonus action.

Speaking of the sequel, it is not yet revealed how much David Corenswet will get for the sequel. NewsX will keep you posted. However, as per reports, he might get a double paycheck since Superman shattered multiple records at the box office.

