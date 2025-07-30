How Much Is Rishab Shetty Charging For His Telugu Debut? Kantara Star Joins Hands With Sithara For Historical Action Drama

Rishab Shetty, fresh off the roaring success of Kantara, is about to dive into the Telugu film world for the first time, teaming up with Sithara Entertainments—yes, that powerhouse production house from Tollywood everyone keeps talking about.

This isn’t just another film. Picture this: 18th-century Bengal, politics crackling in the air, and Shetty front and centre in what’s being billed as a massive historical action drama.

Rishab Shetty is all set for his Telugu debut

Ashwin Gangaraju, who made waves with Aakashavaani and worked alongside none other than SS Rajamouli, is set to direct. No wonder industry insiders are already buzzing; that’s a pretty potent mix of talent.

The makers are playing it close to the chest with plot details, but here’s what’s confirmed: the film’s shooting in Telugu and Kannada simultaneously, and it’ll hit theatres in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Expect a stacked cast, top-tier production, and a story that’s supposed to blend hefty action with historical grit.

Considering Sithara Entertainments is backing this and Shetty is stepping into new territory, this one’s shaping up to be a big deal on the Indian film calendar.

What’s happening with the Kantara prequel?

As for Rishab Shetty’s upcoming slate—it’s packed. He’s busy with Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel everyone’s hyped about, promising to explore more of that intricate mythology.

He’s also set to appear in Jai Hanuman, Prashanth Varma’s next big thing after HanuMan, produced by Mythri Movie Makers. And if that wasn’t enough, Shetty’s lined up to play the iconic Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj in a major Hindi-language film—a real milestone moment for him.