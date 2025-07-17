LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Much Will Amitabh Bachchan Earn Per Episode Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17? The Numbers Will Leave You Stunned

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 hits the screens on August 11, 2025, with Amitabh Bachchan back as the host. His per-episode salary has shot up to a whopping ₹5 crore, according to industry sources, which is a testimony to his unparallel worth to the program. With the new slogan "Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai," hopes are running high for this season.

Amitabh Bachchan (Image Credit- Pinterest)
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Aradhna Khurana
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 17:14:16 IST

The time-tested quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is all set to launch its highly anticipated 17th season, which will be entertaining us on our TV screens from August 11, 2025. And holding the reins, as has been the tradition so far, will be the doyen Amitabh Bachchan. His unique style, authoritative voice, and talent for relating to contestants have turned KBC into a household word for more than two decades. With the telecast date looming close, fiery controversy has begun over the compensation for the megastar for season to come. As is common with official reports, the information remains silent as a rule, but reliable industry insiders cite an actually out-of-this-world amount that exemplifies Amitabh Bachchan unbeatable value for the show.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Remuneration Increase

When Kaun Banega Crorepati made its televisual debut in 2000, Indian television saw a new light. Amitabh Bachchan, at that time going through a lean period, was reportedly making ₹25 lakh an episode. The figure, high at the time, has seen a phenomenal rise in subsequent seasons. His staying power in popularity and high rating levels of the show year after year have progressively increased his per-episode remuneration to position him among India’s highest-paid TV personalities. This hike takes into consideration not only inflationary factors, but also the immense brand equity and trust of viewers that he commands.

KBC 17 Host Fee: A ₹5 Crore Benchmark

For Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, there are reports in good industry circles that Amitabh Bachchan is to receive a staggering ₹5 crore per episode. Official word has not come out yet, but it falls into line with what appears to have been his haul for previous recent seasons of the program. It serves as an indication for the show’s and its host’s popularity. His presence itself is a guarantee for a  viewership and a presence that none other can match. The risk on Amitabh Bachchan, in some sense, is perceived to be the trump card which has sustained KBC, rendering it one of the flagship shows on Indian television. The expectation of the new season, created with its “Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai” campaign, is already underway, highlighting the timeless popularity of Big B and KBC.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Also Read:  Vir Das Recalls A Hilarious Incident Of Rishi Kapoor And His Wife Neetu Kapoor Fought For A Piece Of Cake: The Doctor Said No Cake!

Tags: amitabh bachchankbcSonyTv

What Is The New Release Date For Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala After CBFC Clearance?
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI for Team India
Explained: What Is The Sex Scandal Involving Buddhist Monks That Has Shaken Thailand?
Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution
