Vir Das Recalls A Hilarious Incident Of Rishi Kapoor And His Wife Neetu Kapoor Fought For A Piece Of Cake: The Doctor Said No Cake!

In a satisfying blend of humor and appreciate comedian actor Vir Das lately stated a touching and humorous story from his stumble upon with the mythical Rishi Kapoor and his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor. performing at the podcast moment of Silence with Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan, Vir shared a memorable incident from a flight and his initial assembly with the overdue celebrity.

A Flight not to forget

Reflecting on a shocking and funny moment during a flight, Vir acknowledged,

“I’m seated at the back, and in commercial enterprise elegance, I hear a few ‘chikad chikad’—a minor altercation going on. One voice exclaims, ‘You couldn’t eat the cake.’ Another retorts, ‘I want to eat the cake.’ Then it escalates—‘The doctor said no cake!’ and then, ‘I want the bloody cake! What the f**k?’”

To his marvel, the character arguing became none apart from Rishi Kapoor, who quickly approached him.

“He got here and sat at the back of me and started sharing tales,” Vir brought with a grin. “And at one point, he inquired, ‘Are you going to eat your cake?’ Then Rishi Kapoor certainly took my cake!”

You are a Cool man

Vir additionally mentioned the tale of his first assembly with Rishi Kapoor, years earlier, in the course of the production of Namastey London. He remembered how Rishi asked for his call, then shook his hand firmly and remarked, “You’re a groovy man.”

Joking about the encounter, Vir stated, “Shaking palms with him felt like I used to be a heroine in one of his films. All my masculine electricity simply evaporated!” Rishi even went directly to commend Vir’s performance and urged him to persevere in the enterprise.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor

This incident highlights no longer the best Rishi Kapoor’s mythical individual but moreover the affectionate and playful courting he had with Neetu Kapoor. The couple, who married in 1980, has usually been modern for his or her strong partnership, each on and stale the screen. Their successful films in the 1970s and 1980s—Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Rafoo Chakkar—set them up as one of Bollywood’s maximum beloved couples.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of sixty-seven, after a battle with leukemia. His final film, Sharmaji Namkeen (2022), was completed with the help of actor Paresh Rawal and launched posthumously, imparting fans with one final look at the large call’s unrivaled air of secrecy.

A memory followed by using Cake

Vir Das’s tale transcends an insignificant fun superstar incident—it serves as a pleasing reminder of the essence of Rishi Kapoor: passionate, affectionate, unpredictable, and indelible. Whether he changed into taking someone else’s dessert or helping rising talent, he has left at the back of stories that also evoke joy long after his departure.