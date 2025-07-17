LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > With Crazy Content And Unique Style, Orry Is Taking Over The Internet – Did You Catch The Latest post?

With Crazy Content And Unique Style, Orry Is Taking Over The Internet – Did You Catch The Latest post?

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, rules Instagram with his offbeat, viral content, from messy cooking videos and cool dance moves with Nysa Devgan to humorous posts with Boney and Khushi Kapoor. Residing in what fans refer to as the "Orry-verse," he merges celebrity entitlement with wacky humor, weird philosophies such as referring to himself as a "liver", and viral stunts such as his "no handshake" rule. Whether it's a trend or a scandal, Orry makes everything a show, making his online persona unpredictable and crazily entertaining.

Orry (Image Credit- X)
Orry (Image Credit- X)

Published By: Aradhna Khurana
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 14:39:12 IST

Orhan Awatramani, more famously known as Orry, is at the forefront of social media with a steady stream of undeniable interesting, occasionally dream-like, and always-gossiped-about Instagram videos. He has carved out his own niche, not just as a socialite who was seen hobnobbing with Bollywood biggies, but as a kind of performance artist whose life is performance. . His newest clips are no different, demonstrating that he is able to make mundane interaction go viral, keeping his “relevance” sky-high.

Master Of Trends:

Orry’s Funny Cooking Video: Orry’s Funny Cooking Video: Orry’s latest Instagram post,  is a side-splitting cooking video that fans are loving for its real and raw feel. Bring a friend along, Orry tries to cook a quick meal – but what ensues is pure kitchen pandemonium.



The Ajay Devgan Trend with Nysa Devgan: Orry recently hit the headlines after teaming up with Nysa Devgan to recreate the super-famous “Pehla Tu” hook dance step from Ajay Devgan’s movie “Son of Sardaar 2.” The fun collaboration went viral within minutes, highlighting Orry’s ability to be a part of mainstream culture with his own style.



The Labubu Trend with Boney Kapoor : Adding to his increasing popularity, Orry also joined the Labubu plush toy fad recently alongside Bollywood’s Khushi Kapoor and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The three friends’ funny videos and posts with the adorable Labubu plush toy swept the globe like a storm collecting millions of views and creating billions of fan reactions. Orry’s entry into the fun not only highlights his playful nature but also attests to his entry in the lively Indian social media space. His work with the Kapoors represents a trend in which fans of celebrities and influencers intersect to form a new, laid-back foundation.



The “Orry-verse”

Aside from the celebrity-flavored hijackings of trends, Orry’s true “craziness” is his self-made “Orry-verse” – a world where there exists his offbeat philosophies and “Orry-isms.” It is the same individual who notoriously popularized the catchphrase “I am a liver” in describing his line of work, which has since turned into a symbol of pop culture. His tirades about having a “relevance room,” where he and his staff allegedly plan his every online step, including plotting his own “digital death” for a grand return, are nothing less than confounding. This sort of meta-talk about his own popularity is absurd and yet somehow fascinating, making his life a live, breathing reality show.

His exchanges are just as volatile. Orry has publicly enacted a “no handshake” policy, sometimes substituting it with a fist bump and presenting offbeat explanations that have sometimes become viral controversies. These little but apparently large gestures do a great deal towards creating his larger-than-life image, presenting him as someone who enjoys randomness and genuineness in a world of pictures-perfect existence. Even the older versions, such as an FIR against him in Jammu & Kashmir regarding suspected alcohol misuse, only help to construct his enigmatic and unpredictable public persona, keeping people’s excessive curiosity raging as to what his next “crazy” activity was going to be.

Orry’s Instagram remains a pool of “crazy things,” for he consistently tests the limits of conventional celebrity interaction by doing something that is surprising yet diverting.

Tags: film industryinstagram postlabubu dollorryViral Content

With Crazy Content And Unique Style, Orry Is Taking Over The Internet – Did You Catch The Latest post?

