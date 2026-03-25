How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know

Fans of rapper-singer Badshah were taken by surprise after photos allegedly showing his wedding with actress Isha Rikhi went viral online. Speculation began when Isha’s mother posted a set of images on Instagram that appeared to capture the duo taking part in wedding rituals.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was born on November 19, 1985, and is currently 40 years old. Isha Rikhi, born on September 9, 1993, is 32, making the age difference between them eight years.

Isha Rikhi Career And Age

Isha Rikhi is an Indian actress and model known mainly for her work in Punjabi films and music videos. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model, where she first gained attention for her looks and on-screen presence.

Now 32, she brings over a decade of experience in the industry. Starting young, she gradually built her career through consistent effort, evolving both as an actress and a public figure over time.

Her journey reflects persistence and steady growth in a highly competitive field. She made her acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013, which helped her establish a foothold in regional cinema. Since then, she has appeared in several films and earned a reputation as a dependable performer.

Her work spans both films and music videos, allowing her to reach a broader audience. Today, she continues to remain active in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Reports suggest that Badshah and Isha have been in a relationship for more than four years. They are said to have met at a party through a mutual friend, where they quickly bonded over shared interests in music and films.

According to a source, the two instantly connected and developed a strong relationship that eventually grew into a long-term partnership.

Isha Rikhi Social Media

Isha is also quite active on Instagram @isharikhi with 1.1M followers, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Her feed features photoshoots, travel diaries, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Her presence on social media has played a key role in boosting her popularity beyond films, helping her connect directly with fans and build a loyal following.

While there is no officially confirmed figure for her net worth as of 2024–2025, she earns through films, modelling assignments, endorsements, and music videos. Her consistent work in Punjabi cinema has ensured financial stability and steady career growth.

Although she may not be among the highest-paid stars, her sustained presence in the industry continues to secure her a reliable income and rising recognition.

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