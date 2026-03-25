LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran Pawan Kalyan ipl Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake iran Pawan Kalyan ipl Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake iran Pawan Kalyan ipl Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake iran Pawan Kalyan ipl Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran Pawan Kalyan ipl Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake iran Pawan Kalyan ipl Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake iran Pawan Kalyan ipl Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake iran Pawan Kalyan ipl Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 Delhi Bus Accident earthquake
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know

How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know

Fans of rapper-singer Badshah were taken by surprise after photos allegedly showing his wedding with actress Isha Rikhi went viral online. Speculation began when Isha’s mother posted a set of images on Instagram that appeared to capture the duo taking part in wedding rituals.

Isha Rikhi (Photo: IG)
Isha Rikhi (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 25, 2026 14:45:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know

Fans of rapper-singer Badshah were taken by surprise after photos allegedly showing his wedding with actress Isha Rikhi went viral online. Speculation began when Isha’s mother posted a set of images on Instagram that appeared to capture the duo taking part in wedding rituals.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was born on November 19, 1985, and is currently 40 years old. Isha Rikhi, born on September 9, 1993, is 32, making the age difference between them eight years.

Isha Rikhi Career And Age

Isha Rikhi is an Indian actress and model known mainly for her work in Punjabi films and music videos. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model, where she first gained attention for her looks and on-screen presence.

You Might Be Interested In

Now 32, she brings over a decade of experience in the industry. Starting young, she gradually built her career through consistent effort, evolving both as an actress and a public figure over time.

Her journey reflects persistence and steady growth in a highly competitive field. She made her acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013, which helped her establish a foothold in regional cinema. Since then, she has appeared in several films and earned a reputation as a dependable performer.

Her work spans both films and music videos, allowing her to reach a broader audience. Today, she continues to remain active in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Reports suggest that Badshah and Isha have been in a relationship for more than four years. They are said to have met at a party through a mutual friend, where they quickly bonded over shared interests in music and films.

According to a source, the two instantly connected and developed a strong relationship that eventually grew into a long-term partnership.

Isha Rikhi Social Media 

Isha is also quite active on Instagram @isharikhi with 1.1M followers, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Her feed features photoshoots, travel diaries, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Her presence on social media has played a key role in boosting her popularity beyond films, helping her connect directly with fans and build a loyal following.

While there is no officially confirmed figure for her net worth as of 2024–2025, she earns through films, modelling assignments, endorsements, and music videos. Her consistent work in Punjabi cinema has ensured financial stability and steady career growth.

Although she may not be among the highest-paid stars, her sustained presence in the industry continues to secure her a reliable income and rising recognition.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Pawan Kalyan? Ustaad Bhagat Singh Actor And Deputy CM Of Andhra Pradesh Gets Relief As HC Rejects Ban On His Acting Career

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Badshah marriedBadshan second wifeIsha Rikhi AgeIsha Rikhi Net worth

RELATED News

Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2

Harshil Kalia Death Cause: 30-Year-Old Rajasthan Actress Died In Road Accident Due To… Check Net Worth, Career, And More

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

Caught On Cam: Reacher And War Machine Star Alan Ritchson Faces Police Probe After Motorcycle Dispute Escalates Into Physical Altercation With Neighbour

Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera

LATEST NEWS

South Africa vs New Zealand: Not Glenn Phillips! Nick Kelly Grabs One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Rubin Hermann in 5th T20I | WATCH

Iran Shows Who The Boss Is As It Blocks Pakistan-Bound Ship At Strait of Hormuz Hours After They Offered To Mediate For Peace Talks, Full Conflict Explained

RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out at rskmp.in: How to Check Marks, Download Scorecard Here

‘Has Zombie Drug Entered India?’: Chandigarh Blinkit Delivery Agent Found Standing Motionless For 2 Hours; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know

DSSSB Result 2026 Out for Various Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check PDF List of Qualified Candidates Here

Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?

PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Matches Live, TV Channels And OTT App Details

Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH

Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know
How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know
How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know
How Old Is Badshah’s Alleged Second Wife? Rapper’s New Partner Isha Rikhi Is Nearly 10 Years Younger, Check Her Net Worth, Career And All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS