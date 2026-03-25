Who Is Pawan Kalyan? Ustaad Bhagat Singh Actor And Deputy CM Of Andhra Pradesh Gets Relief As HC Rejects Ban On His Acting Career

Pawan Kalyan stands out as a rare personality in India who has seamlessly evolved from a hugely popular film star into an influential political leader. Now serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he embodies a distinctive mix of cinematic fame and grassroots political engagement.

His supporters have plenty to cheer about, as the actor-turned-politician recently secured significant legal wins across multiple courts. The Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed a petition that sought to prevent him from acting while holding office.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court granted protection against the misuse of his identity through AI technologies, and a Bengaluru court issued safeguards for his film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Despite these legal victories strengthening his position, the film is facing stiff competition at the box office from Dhurandhar 2.

The petition had also demanded restrictions on his promotional and commercial activities, along with a probe into the alleged misuse of state resources. However, the court found no legal grounds to support these claims. It observed that there is neither a constitutional nor statutory provision barring a public representative from continuing a profession like acting.

The ruling clarified that holding public office does not automatically restrict private employment. During earlier hearings in 2025, the state government opposed the plea, stating that it lacked credible evidence. It also cited precedents such as N. T. Rama Rao, who successfully balanced a film career alongside political responsibilities.

In its final verdict, the High Court dismissed the case, noting that the allegations did not establish any actionable misuse of power.

Beyond this, Pawan Kalyan also received relief in other legal matters. The Delhi High Court granted interim protection against the unauthorized use of his name, image, voice, and AI-generated deepfakes, reinforcing his personality rights in the digital space.

Additionally, the Bengaluru court issued a “John Doe” injunction for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, blocking the spread of defamatory or pirated content. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had also intervened to stop an AI-based project that allegedly misused the identity of his son, Akira Nandan.

Despite these courtroom successes, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has seen a mixed performance commercially. As per trade estimates by Sacnilk, the film has earned around ₹86.47 crore globally within six days. Its India net collection stands at about ₹64.60 crore, with a domestic gross of ₹76.05 crore. On its sixth day, the film collected roughly ₹1.75 crore net, reflecting a typical weekday dip. Overseas, it has brought in approximately ₹10.42 crore so far.

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