Home > Entertainment > Howard Stern's $500M SiriusXM Deal Nears End—What's Next for the Radio Icon?

Howard Stern’s $500M SiriusXM Deal Nears End—What’s Next for the Radio Icon?

Howard Stern may retire as his USD 500M SiriusXM contract nears expiry. While a short-term deal is possible, financial terms and SiriusXM's focus on Andy Cohen may influence his decision. The Howard Stern Show's legendary run could soon come to an end.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 6, 2025 16:07:34 IST

The long-running and iconic ‘The Howard Stern Show’ may be nearing its end, with the 71-year-old host’s five-year, USD 500 million contract with SiriusXM approaching expiry, as per a report by the New York Post.

Stern’s future with the satellite radio giant remains uncertain. Sources close to the matter suggest that while he is open to a short-term renewal, it would depend on the financial terms. “He may do a 1-2 year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially. He doesn’t want to pull the plug on his employees like this,” a source close to the development revealed.

Another source added that the radio veteran has been contemplating retirement more seriously this year. “He is off in the summer, but this year has been saying ‘maybe I should retire,” the source said.

Reportedly, Stern is also unhappy with SiriusXM’s growing focus on competing with fellow radio personality Andy Cohen, leading to his big decision to depart.

It was back in the 1980s when Stern rose to fame with the launch of ‘The Howard Stern Show’. After a decades-long run with the first edition, he eventually moved over to SiriusXM in 2006 and has been a staple ever since.

Back in 2020, Stern extended his radio deal with the company for another five years, with SiriusXM also holding the rights to his audio and video archives for an additional seven years, reported Variety.

Reflecting on his move to SiriusXM, Stern had said, “Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio. And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me.”

Over the years, the show has hosted numerous high-profile guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports, music, and comedy, building a legacy as one of the most influential radio shows in American broadcasting history.

(With Inputs From ANI)

