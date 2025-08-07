LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

YRF teases War 2's dance battle Janaabe Aali featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. With music by Pritam and vocals by Sachet Tandon, the song is released only in theatres. War 2 hits screens August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, clashing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set for an intense face-off in Ayan Mukerji's War 2
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set for an intense face-off in Ayan Mukerji's War 2

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 7, 2025 13:19:29 IST

The hype for Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is real—fans are counting down the days (literally, just a week left!) to watch Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR go head-to-head.

And now, finally, Yash Raj Films has dropped a glimpse of the much-talked-about dance battle, Janaabe Aali!

Hrithik Roshan vs NTR

Get ready—this isn’t just a regular dance number. It’s a full-blown showdown between two of India’s biggest powerhouses, both known for their insane dancing skills.

Pritam’s at the helm for the music, with vocals by Sachet Tandon and Saab Bhattacharya, and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The energy? Off the charts.

Aditya Chopra, always one to keep things fresh and unpredictable, is taking a page from his own playbook—remember how Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli and Kamli from Dhoom 3 weren’t released online before the films hit theatres? He’s doing the same with Janaabe Aali! this time.

The idea is simple: preserve the magic. If you want to see Hrithik and NTR light up the dance floor together, you’ll need to catch it on the big screen. 

The whole point is to get audiences back into theatres, to experience the spectacle the way it was meant to be seen. It worked wonders before—people lost their minds over Kajra Re and Kamli when they finally saw them in cinemas. Both songs ended up exploding in popularity, especially Kamli, which went global.

About War 2

Ayan Mukerji is directing this next chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, with Kiara Advani joining as the female lead. War 2 hits theatres August 14th, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

It’s the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster, marking Hrithik Roshan’s return as Agent Kabir after six years. Word is, the film is packed with six major action sequences, choreographed by some serious international talent.

Just to make things even more interesting, War 2 will be going up against Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office—a film loaded with star power, including Aamir Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and more, and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Safe to say, it’s going to be a massive clash. 

Tags: Hrithik Roshanlatest bollywood newsNTR JRWar 2

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!

LATEST NEWS

Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Bam Bhola Yadav
Tariff Tensions 2025: Why Indian Traders Are Facing Persistent Red Signals In The Stock Market Everyday?
Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2
Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2
Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2
Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?