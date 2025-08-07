Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

The hype for Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is real—fans are counting down the days (literally, just a week left!) to watch Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR go head-to-head.

And now, finally, Yash Raj Films has dropped a glimpse of the much-talked-about dance battle, Janaabe Aali!

Hrithik Roshan vs NTR

Get ready—this isn’t just a regular dance number. It’s a full-blown showdown between two of India’s biggest powerhouses, both known for their insane dancing skills.

Pritam’s at the helm for the music, with vocals by Sachet Tandon and Saab Bhattacharya, and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The energy? Off the charts.

Aditya Chopra, always one to keep things fresh and unpredictable, is taking a page from his own playbook—remember how Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli and Kamli from Dhoom 3 weren’t released online before the films hit theatres? He’s doing the same with Janaabe Aali! this time.

The dance WAR you've been waiting for is almost here. Here's the tease… #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in cinemas worldwide on 14th August.

The idea is simple: preserve the magic. If you want to see Hrithik and NTR light up the dance floor together, you’ll need to catch it on the big screen.

The whole point is to get audiences back into theatres, to experience the spectacle the way it was meant to be seen. It worked wonders before—people lost their minds over Kajra Re and Kamli when they finally saw them in cinemas. Both songs ended up exploding in popularity, especially Kamli, which went global.

About War 2

Ayan Mukerji is directing this next chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, with Kiara Advani joining as the female lead. War 2 hits theatres August 14th, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

It’s the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster, marking Hrithik Roshan’s return as Agent Kabir after six years. Word is, the film is packed with six major action sequences, choreographed by some serious international talent.

Just to make things even more interesting, War 2 will be going up against Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office—a film loaded with star power, including Aamir Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and more, and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Safe to say, it’s going to be a massive clash.