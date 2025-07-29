Huma Qureshi Turns Fierce Hitwoman in Baby Do Die Do; Brother Saqib Saleem Drops Action-Packed Teaser On Her Birthday!

On her birthday, a dramatic gift came to Huma Qureshi and her fans: the teaser of “Baby Do Die Do.” Her brother Saqib Saleem released the mysterious first look at their maiden production under their banner, Saleem Siblings. This neo-noir crime comedy guarantees a fresh and edgy storyline from Huma, who will be “Baby Karmarkar,” said to be India’s first desi female assassin.

The teaser immerses viewers in a gloomy world, where only a mystery and mayhem-forged character with a rifle and frozen determination will enter. What a risky gamble by the siblings, venturing into the world of production for what might be the first time with a film that appears to breach the usual boundaries of cinema and have a mature female lead.

Production Powerhouse: Saleem Siblings

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem co-founded Saleem Siblings, a production company, and “Baby Do Die Do” is a significant accomplishment. The project is their co-vision to share “brave, new and personal” stories that will connect with viewers. Directed by Nachiket Samant, who also co-wrote the screenplay, this collaboration taps into a burgeoning trend in the business in which actors are crossing over behind the camera to steer projects they care about and mixing creative control with personal stake.







The teaser’s release plan, first being exhibited exclusively in cinemas ahead of the movie “Maalik” (in which Huma has a cameo), only goes to prove their dedication to the big-screen experience.

A Lethal Transformation: Huma’s New Role

Huma Qureshi’s “Baby Karmarkar” in “Baby Do Die Do” is set to be a career-defining role. The teaser shows a transfiguring performance, presenting her in a fierce and mysterious light. The conversation, “female hitman. No. hitwoman,” quietly emphasizes the film’s desire to re-scripted stereotypes and deliver a thoughtful character. The story is about a deaf-mute assassin who walks in today crazy Mumbai with her twin sister’s death on her mind. However, she also falls in love.

The unique premise will definitely keep one interested and will allow Huma to explore the thick lines of identity, survival, and those gray areas in between revenge and redemption. The script also comes with Sikandar Kher and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles, which adds to the charm of this unconventional film.

