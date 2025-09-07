‘I Always Worry …’ Aly Goni Finally Responds To Not Chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ Despite Being Asked To

Aly Goni, a well-known actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, has finally spoken up after getting slammed online for not chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” during Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai with his girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Aly cleared the air. He said he wasn’t trying to make a statement or disrespect anyone; honestly, he was just confused and didn’t want to cross any religious lines.

Aly Goni Responds to Backlash Over Not Chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’

“I didn’t even notice what was happening. My mind was somewhere else. I never thought something so small could blow up like this. It was my first time at a Ganpati event; I usually don’t go. I honestly didn’t know what I was supposed to do. I always worry about messing up or doing something wrong by accident,” Aly explained.

He went on, “It’s not allowed in my religion; we don’t do puja. Our beliefs are different—we offer namaz and have our way of praying. But that doesn’t mean I don’t respect other religions. The Quran literally tells us to respect everyone, and I take that seriously.”

Another video of Aly Goni where everyone is saying ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, but he is silent https://t.co/R4MD3idAQ8 pic.twitter.com/BNbU7v0ecG — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) September 2, 2025

What really happened?

Basically, a few videos from the celebrations went viral. In one, Aly stands quietly while Jasmine and the rest are chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and dancing. Jasmine tries to get him to join in, but he holds back.

In another clip, Aly’s there in traditional clothes, posing with Jasmine and Nia Sharma for the paparazzi. The crowd and photographers start up the chant again, and Aly just stays silent.

Social media, predictably, lost its mind. Some people went after Aly, asking why he even showed up if he wasn’t going to chant. Others pointed out that he’s Muslim, so it’s his call, and being there was respectful enough.

In the middle of all this, Nia Sharma stepped in to back Aly up, saying the trolling was just out of line.