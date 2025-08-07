I Craved Validation, Says Uorfi Javed After Going Through Body Dysmorphia For Many Years | We Women Want Conclave 2025

Uorfi Javed shares her views on the body positivity movement, the challenges of conforming to societal beauty standards, and her personal journey in a talk with Uday Pratap Singh, Senior Editor of NewsX.

Uorfi Javed Opens Up on Fashion, Fame & Fillers

Actor and content creator Uorfi Javed was honoured with the NewsX Shakti Award for Excellence in Fashion at the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025. Known for her bold fashion choices and fearless personality, Uorfi received a roaring welcome and delivered a heartfelt conversation that resonated with many.

Speaking to NewsX Senior Editor Uday Pratap Singh, Uorfi reflected on her journey from being trolled online to now being celebrated. “When I started, people said ‘what is this girl doing?’ Now, I’m winning awards for it. It feels great to be validated,” she shared.

The viral influencer continued, “Honestly, I think I started my journey because as a child. I faced so much trauma that I crave that validation somewhere. So, being validated, of course, makes you feel great for that moment.”

Uorfi Javed: I had a lot of fillers on my face

When asked about why she posted a video about removing fillers, Uorfi Javed told NewsX, “Honestly, there are so many things which people don’t know are happening. Even I didn’t know. I had a lot of fillers on my face. So, I think for many years, I was going through this body dysmorphia. I didn’t know what to do. Should I get this done here or there? I never liked my face in the mirror.”

She added, “I used to wake up every day in my body. I used to say that I had become fat from here. My face doesn’t look good from here. But suddenly, after so many years, I just wanted to see myself without everything. And when I got those fillers dissolved, my face swelled up. And I was just laughing. Honestly, I was just having a good laugh. That this can happen to anyone’s face. So, I just decided to put it on social media just like that.”

Uorfi further shared, “And it blew up. This is what happens when you get fillers done. Some people said that God has punished her. Or she has made her face like this. But it was just for information. Because, genuinely, a lot of women don’t know. If you dissolve it, this happens. Or if you do this, that happens. So, I just wanted to give out some information.”

Uorfi Javed: When you cross 25, you start accepting yourself

When asked why she wanted to go natural again, Uorfi at the We Women Want Conclave said, “For some reason, I just. Honestly, I am in that phase of my life. When you cross 25, you really start accepting yourself. I am on that journey to accept myself. And I thought, I just woke up one day, and I am like, let’s get it dissolved once. We will get it back in a few days. But let me just see my face without it. Nine years, I was getting it done. And finally, just one day, I woke up and I decided to get it dissolved.

Talking about her fashion evolution, Urfi said, “I work on shock value, but now it’s more about creativity and expression. Fashion is my way of being seen and heard.”

When asked about politics, she quipped, “The CM is here today, I got my answer,” but added, “Never say never.” Ending the session with a rapid-fire round, Uorfi revealed her love for Mughlai food, her desire for Scarlet Witch’s powers, and how she finds fashion inspiration everywhere — even on the streets.

About We Women Want Conclave

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.

We Women Want is also a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

Check the full session here:

