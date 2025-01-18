Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
'I Was Genuinely Excited', Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

Katy Perry shares her excitement about reuniting with Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour, calling Swift's fans an "adorable sweet community.

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

Katy Perry has opened up about her heartwarming reunion with Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour, showcasing the growth of their friendship after a well-documented feud. Speaking to UK radio station Capitol, Perry shared her excitement, revealing she attended the concert during a brief break from her own tour in Australia. “I was like, ‘Hey girl, I’m gonna come to the show,’ and she was so excited, and I was so excited,” Perry recalled, as reported by People magazine.

At the February 2024 concert, Perry and Swift shared a warm embrace, capturing a moment of reconciliation that Perry later shared on Instagram. Her post included a touching caption: “Got to see an old friend shine tonight,” along with clips of Swift performing hits like You Belong With Me and Bad Blood, which Perry was seen lip-syncing enthusiastically.

Praising Swift and Her Fans

Perry praised Swift’s fans, describing them as “an adorable, sweet community.” She recalled exchanging the iconic Eras Tour bracelets with fans and even fellow artist Rita Ora. “I loved it. It’s just like a community, it’s an adorable sweet community,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Expressing her affection for Swift, Perry said, “I got to see her, and we got to catch up. I love her so much.” The Roar singer emphasized their transformed relationship, stating they now share a “super friendly” bond. In 2020, Perry highlighted their public reconciliation as a symbol of redemption for young girls, saying, “I always wanted the best for her, and now we can talk about the best we want for each other.”

Perry’s appearance in Swift’s You Need To Calm Down music video, where they dressed as a hamburger and fries, further cemented their mended ties. Their reunion at the Eras Tour is yet another testament to their enduring friendship.

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Filed under

Katy Perry Taylor Swift

