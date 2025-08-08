LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

At the NewsX We Women Want Conclave 2025, Urfi Javed opened up about her years-long struggle with body dysmorphia and fillers. She revealed how societal pressure to look a certain way pushed her into altering her face, and why she chose to return to a natural look.

Urfi Javed opens up on body image struggles, fillers, and self-acceptance while redefining fashion at We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025. Photo/NewsX.
Urfi Javed opens up on body image struggles, fillers, and self-acceptance while redefining fashion at We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025. Photo/NewsX.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 8, 2025 23:04:00 IST

At the NewsX We Women Want Conclave 2025, Urfi Javed spoke openly about the harsh realities of body image and societal pressure. She detailed her personal struggle with fillers, body dysmorphia, and the constant demand on women to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. She spoke about the ongoing battle many women face to accept themselves in an industry and society that often demands perfection.

Urfi won the Shakti Award 2025 at the conclave for her unique fashion outlook.

The Journey to Validation For Urfi Javed

Urfi’s rise in the public eye has been anything but conventional. Initially met with criticism and social media outrage, she shared how being honored felt like validation after years of struggle.

“Honestly, at first, I couldn’t believe it. When I started, people were really outraged by what I was doing… and now being awarded with something like this – it’s a journey. It’s been a journey. So it feels great to be validated.”

‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

Urfi confessed that her early motivation stemmed from childhood trauma and a deep need for validation, which she gradually found through her career and self-expression.

Urfi Javed on Big Boss, Treaters 

Urfi has also made waves in reality television, winning the show Treaters after a stint on Bigg Boss. Reflecting on her experience, she described the blurred lines between innocence and cunning in the real world.

“No person on this earth is 100% innocent or 100% traitor. It’s always a percentage game. If you have more traitor in you, you end up in jail; if less, you become a politician.”

‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

On Bigg Boss, she was the first to be eliminated but found the experience eye-opening. Growing up in a conservative household where girls weren’t allowed to speak, discovering her own voice was revolutionary for her.

“I didn’t know I had a voice. And when I discovered my voice, I was like, I’m not going to stop.”

The Real Urfi Javed

One of the most striking moments came when Urfi spoke about a viral video she shared on social media – showing herself before and after dissolving facial fillers. 

“For many years, I was going through body dysmorphia. I didn’t know what to get done here, get done there. I never liked how my face looked… Suddenly after many years, I just wanted to see myself without everything.”

‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

When her face swelled after dissolving the fillers, she laughed it off and decided to share the experience openly.

“Some people said, ‘She got punished by God,’ or ‘She made her face like this,’ but it was just for information… I just wanted to give some information.”

Urfi attributes her decision to embrace natural beauty to a deeper phase of self-acceptance that often arrives after 25.

 “I’m honestly at that phase in life when you cross 25, you really start accepting yourself… It had been nine years since I got it done.”

The Pressure on Women

Addressing the often unspoken societal pressures on women to conform to specific beauty standards, Urfi did not mince words.

“The pressure is from society itself. Since childhood, you are told, ‘Oh, she is fat, she won’t get married,’ or colleagues say, ‘She would look better if she was fairer,’ so society puts that pressure on women.”

‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

She believes the root of many drastic decisions around appearance is the desperate need for acceptance and validation, especially in formative years between 17 and 25.

“You don’t know what you are doing – you’ll do anything to be accepted.”

Urfi Javed on How Shock Value, Creativity Shape Her Fashion

Known for her bold and boundary-pushing style, Urfi explained how her approach to fashion has evolved.

“Earlier, it was something else with my outfit, like, okay, I will wear very revealing outfits. That was 3-4 years back. But now it’s more into the creative side, though I still work on shock value.”

She revealed that she now collaborates with a big team to design outfits that often incorporate imaginative elements like butterflies and wings, highlighting her growth from mere shock tactics to artistic expression.

Reflecting on her own fashion philosophy, Urfi described fashion as a universal form of self-expression that was once the privilege of the wealthy but is now accessible to all.

‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

“It’s just a way to express yourself. For centuries, people have used fashion as a way to express themselves… I use it to express myself and also to get views.”

Despite her family’s support, she acknowledged the public backlash she has faced for her unconventional choices.

“My family didn’t; the whole world cried, ‘What is this? What are you doing?’ But I have been the head of the family… I always believed in myself.”

On Receiving The Shakti Award 2025

On receiving the Shakti Award, Urfi reflected on the inner resilience that drives her.

“I don’t have anyone to fall back on. If I stop earning, stop doing it, I’m dead… Plan A is my only plan. Also, I’m very ambitious.”

Her motivation, she said, initially came from proving people wrong, but now it’s about leaving a lasting legacy.

 “One year will mean a lot to me. So maybe that memory is what matters to me.”

Relationship with Paparazzi

Urfi shared her candid views on the paparazzi culture that surrounds celebrities in India.

“I can never hate them… everyone has a very mutual relationship where I need them and they also need us celebrities somewhere… I know most of them by their names.”

She anticipates a shift in how future generations of celebrities handle privacy and public exposure.

‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

Rapid Fire With Urfi Javed

In a light-hearted rapid-fire, Urfi revealed some personal favorites – from Mughal Indian cuisine to Marvel’s Scarlet Witch as a dream superpower.

When asked about fashion icons, she said she draws inspiration from everyday expressions of individuality, whether from celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor or even random people on the street.

WATCH FULL CONVERSATION HERE:

Also Read: ‘The Traitors’ Winner Nikita Luther Shuts Down Bigg Boss Speculation At We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

Tags: Shakti Awards 2025urfi javedWe Women Want 2025

RELATED News

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025
‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025
‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025
‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?