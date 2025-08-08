‘I Was Going Through Body Dysmorphia’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Fillers And Embraced a Natural Look | We Women Want Conclave 2025

At the NewsX We Women Want Conclave 2025, Urfi Javed spoke openly about the harsh realities of body image and societal pressure. She detailed her personal struggle with fillers, body dysmorphia, and the constant demand on women to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. She spoke about the ongoing battle many women face to accept themselves in an industry and society that often demands perfection.

Urfi won the Shakti Award 2025 at the conclave for her unique fashion outlook.

The Journey to Validation For Urfi Javed

Urfi’s rise in the public eye has been anything but conventional. Initially met with criticism and social media outrage, she shared how being honored felt like validation after years of struggle.

“Honestly, at first, I couldn’t believe it. When I started, people were really outraged by what I was doing… and now being awarded with something like this – it’s a journey. It’s been a journey. So it feels great to be validated.”

Urfi confessed that her early motivation stemmed from childhood trauma and a deep need for validation, which she gradually found through her career and self-expression.

Urfi Javed on Big Boss, Treaters

Urfi has also made waves in reality television, winning the show Treaters after a stint on Bigg Boss. Reflecting on her experience, she described the blurred lines between innocence and cunning in the real world.

“No person on this earth is 100% innocent or 100% traitor. It’s always a percentage game. If you have more traitor in you, you end up in jail; if less, you become a politician.”

On Bigg Boss, she was the first to be eliminated but found the experience eye-opening. Growing up in a conservative household where girls weren’t allowed to speak, discovering her own voice was revolutionary for her.

“I didn’t know I had a voice. And when I discovered my voice, I was like, I’m not going to stop.”

The Real Urfi Javed

One of the most striking moments came when Urfi spoke about a viral video she shared on social media – showing herself before and after dissolving facial fillers.

“For many years, I was going through body dysmorphia. I didn’t know what to get done here, get done there. I never liked how my face looked… Suddenly after many years, I just wanted to see myself without everything.”

When her face swelled after dissolving the fillers, she laughed it off and decided to share the experience openly.

“Some people said, ‘She got punished by God,’ or ‘She made her face like this,’ but it was just for information… I just wanted to give some information.”

Urfi attributes her decision to embrace natural beauty to a deeper phase of self-acceptance that often arrives after 25.

“I’m honestly at that phase in life when you cross 25, you really start accepting yourself… It had been nine years since I got it done.”

The Pressure on Women

Addressing the often unspoken societal pressures on women to conform to specific beauty standards, Urfi did not mince words.

“The pressure is from society itself. Since childhood, you are told, ‘Oh, she is fat, she won’t get married,’ or colleagues say, ‘She would look better if she was fairer,’ so society puts that pressure on women.”

She believes the root of many drastic decisions around appearance is the desperate need for acceptance and validation, especially in formative years between 17 and 25.

“You don’t know what you are doing – you’ll do anything to be accepted.”

Urfi Javed on How Shock Value, Creativity Shape Her Fashion

Known for her bold and boundary-pushing style, Urfi explained how her approach to fashion has evolved.

“Earlier, it was something else with my outfit, like, okay, I will wear very revealing outfits. That was 3-4 years back. But now it’s more into the creative side, though I still work on shock value.”

She revealed that she now collaborates with a big team to design outfits that often incorporate imaginative elements like butterflies and wings, highlighting her growth from mere shock tactics to artistic expression.

Reflecting on her own fashion philosophy, Urfi described fashion as a universal form of self-expression that was once the privilege of the wealthy but is now accessible to all.

“It’s just a way to express yourself. For centuries, people have used fashion as a way to express themselves… I use it to express myself and also to get views.”

Despite her family’s support, she acknowledged the public backlash she has faced for her unconventional choices.

“My family didn’t; the whole world cried, ‘What is this? What are you doing?’ But I have been the head of the family… I always believed in myself.”

On Receiving The Shakti Award 2025

On receiving the Shakti Award, Urfi reflected on the inner resilience that drives her.

“I don’t have anyone to fall back on. If I stop earning, stop doing it, I’m dead… Plan A is my only plan. Also, I’m very ambitious.”

Her motivation, she said, initially came from proving people wrong, but now it’s about leaving a lasting legacy.

“One year will mean a lot to me. So maybe that memory is what matters to me.”

Relationship with Paparazzi

Urfi shared her candid views on the paparazzi culture that surrounds celebrities in India.

“I can never hate them… everyone has a very mutual relationship where I need them and they also need us celebrities somewhere… I know most of them by their names.”

She anticipates a shift in how future generations of celebrities handle privacy and public exposure.

Rapid Fire With Urfi Javed

In a light-hearted rapid-fire, Urfi revealed some personal favorites – from Mughal Indian cuisine to Marvel’s Scarlet Witch as a dream superpower.

When asked about fashion icons, she said she draws inspiration from everyday expressions of individuality, whether from celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor or even random people on the street.

