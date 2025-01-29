Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has been in the industry’s periphery for years, is now ready to step into the limelight with his first film, Sarzameen.

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’


Bollywood’s ever-expanding star kid club has a new member, and this time, it’s none other than Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for launching fresh talent, mostly Bollywood star kids, under his Dharma Productions banner, officially introduced Ibrahim as Bollywood’s latest debutant in an emotional social media post.

Ibrahim, who has been in the industry’s periphery for years, is now ready to step into the limelight with his first film, Sarzameen. The movie, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to mark an exciting beginning for the young actor.

Karan Johar’s Introduction Of Ibrahim

Karan Johar, who has long shared close ties with the Khan family, penned a heartfelt note introducing Ibrahim to the world. The filmmaker reminisced about his long-standing relationship with Ibrahim’s parents—Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan—and how their family has always been intertwined with cinema.

“I met Amrita, or Dingy, as her loved ones call her, when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for Dharma Movies with my father, Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy, and the command she had over the camera. But what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met, and that was the power of her grace… which lives on through her and her children too,” Karan wrote.

He also recalled his first meeting with Saif Ali Khan, calling him “young, suave, charming, and effortless”—a description he believes also fits Ibrahim perfectly.

Nepotism Debate? Karan Owns It

Over the years, Karan Johar has been at the center of Bollywood’s nepotism debate, often labeled as its “flagbearer.” However, this time, the filmmaker proudly embraced his decision to launch Ibrahim, highlighting the family’s deep-rooted connection to cinema.

“Films are in their blood, their genes, and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon… onto the screens,” Karan concluded.

Internet Reacts

While many social media users expressed excitement over the announcement, others were quick to call out the issue of nepotism. One user sarcastically commented, “Nepokid launch kar raha hai? There are so many talented people out there, yet Karan keeps filling the industry with this,” suggesting that Karan Johar’s actions are contributing to the decline of Bollywood.

Others chimed in with statements like, “Nepotism sucks,” echoing the sentiment of those frustrated with the practice. Another user added, “Dharma Productions is all about promoting nepotism, pushing the products of big family names in Bollywood. Most of the actors and actresses Karan Johar launches have good looks and fit bodies, but they lack the one essential thing—acting talent.”

While Sarzameen marks his big-screen debut, Ibrahim is also reportedly set to appear in an OTT project titled Naadaniyaan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the project is produced by Dharma Productions, hinting at a multi-platform launch for the young star. Additionally, reports suggest that he will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming project.

Before making his on-screen debut, Ibrahim had already gained experience behind the camera. He worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

With a Dharma-backed Bollywood debut, all eyes will be on Ibrahim Ali Khan as he takes his first steps into the industry.

ALSO READ: When Saif Ali Khan revealed he wanted to buy a house in Juhu but was denied saying “we don’t give Juhu houses to Muslims”

Filed under

DHARMA PRODUCTION IIBRAHIM ALI KHAN

