Home > Entertainment > Iconic Songwriter Alan Bergman Breathes His Last At 99

Oscar-winning lyricist Alan Bergman, known for classics like “The Windmills of Your Mind,” has died at 99. Alongside his wife Marilyn, he wrote timeless songs over six decades, winning 3 Oscars, 4 Emmys, and 2 Grammys. Their work defined Hollywood’s golden era of songwriting.

Alan Bergman was born in 1925 and fell in love with songwriting at 12.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 07:45:03 IST

Oscar awardee lyricist Alan Bergman has died at the age of 99, his family spokesperson Ken Sunshine said Friday, media reports noted.

Bergman who passed away on July 17, wrote classics such as ‘The “Windmills of Your Mind.”

Some of his other classics include “Nice n Easy,” “It Might Be You,” and “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?”

Sunshine said that Bergman was facing respiratory problems for the last few months but he “continued to write songs.”

The Bergmans: Epitome Of Musical Excellence

Bergman’s wife, Marilyn, had died in 2022. While she was alive, both wrote some of the most iconic songs for Hollywood and music industry, reports said.

Reports said that the couple was awarded three Oscars, four Emmys, and two Grammy awards in a career than spanned across six decades.

Bergman was born in the year 1925 in Brooklyn. At the young age of 12, he developed an interest in songwriting and decided to pursue a career in it.

He pursued his degree at the University of North Carolina. While composing a song, he met his future wife, Marilyn.

Interestingly, the two were born in the same hospital, and also shifted to California from Brooklyn in the year 1950.

The couple fell in love and married in the year 1958, while two years later in 1960, they were blessed with a baby girl named Julie.

Bergmans Were Awarded Multiple Times

In 1973, the Bergmans wrote “The Way We Were”, and won an Oscar for the song. It was the chartbuster song of the year.

They won two more Oscars for “The Windmills of Your Mind” in 1969 and “Yentl,” in 1983, reports added.

The two regularly collaborated with iconic artists such as Marvin Hamlisch and Quincy Jones to Michel Legrand and Cy Coleman.

Overall, the couple received a record 16 nominations for the Oscars.

In 1979, the Bergmans were given a place into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, said reports.

It is said that their thinking while writing the songs was so aligned that they often wrote similar words, and in the same moment.

Bergman leaves behind his daughter and a grand daughter.

Tags: Alan BergmanBergmansMarilynmusic

