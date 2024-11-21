Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
'If I Died Would You…': Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social Media, Post Resurfaces





Just a day after Liam Payne’s funeral, an old post by the former One Direction star resurfaced on social media, stirring an emotional response from fans. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) in December 2010, Liam posed a poignant question to his followers: “If I died would you come to ma funeral…?”

Fans React with Heartfelt Messages

The resurfaced post left fans deeply moved, flooding social media with emotional messages. One fan wrote, “I would die too  cause I can’t live without you and my life is priceless without you.” Another added, “We would Liam, we love and miss you so much. I dreamed it was all a nightmare. I loved you with all my heart.”

Another added, “why did you write that? this hurt,” and one stated, “If I died would you come to ma funeral…?” This isn’t something to joke about Liam James Payne.”

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to autopsy reports, the singer had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death. Authorities are now investigating the possibility of drugs being involved in the incident, leading to the arrest of three individuals so far.

Funeral Attended by One Direction Members

Liam’s funeral was held on Wednesday in London, attended by his former One Direction bandmates: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

Liam Payne rose to international fame as part of One Direction, the boy band formed on the British talent show The X Factor in 2010. The group achieved global success before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, with each member pursuing solo careers.

Following Liam’s death, his former bandmates shared a collective statement expressing their grief: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the statement read. “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

The statement continued with a heartfelt tribute: “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly.”

They concluded with a touching note: “We love you, Liam.”



celebrity news Harry Styles Liam Payne liam payne funeral One Direction Zayn Malik


