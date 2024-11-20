What Are Liam Payne’s Funeral Timings And Will It Mark An Uncalled One Direction Reunion?

The circumstances surrounding Liam Payne's death are still under investigation. Authorities in Argentina have confirmed that his passing was accidental and not a suicide.

Liam Payne, the former One Direction star who tragically passed away last month after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires, is set to be laid to rest today i.e. November 20.

Will One Direction Members Attend Liam Payne’s Funeral?

The funeral will be a private ceremony attended by his family, close friends, and former bandmates, including Harry Styles. Reports indicate that the event will remain intimate, with only those closest to the singer present.

The funeral will be followed by a wake, where close family and friends will gather to remember the late singer. The service is expected to take place in the Home Counties, on Wednesday, November 20, marking a final farewell to Liam Payne.

Investigation into Liam Payne’s Death

The circumstances surrounding Liam Payne’s death are still under investigation. Authorities in Argentina have confirmed that his passing was accidental and not a suicide.

Payne, 31, died from multiple injuries after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room on October 16. An autopsy revealed no evidence of self-harm or assault. However, three individuals have been charged with neglect, supplying substances, and enabling drug use, with restrictions placed on their ability to leave the country.

Tributes From Liam Payne’s Fans

Following the news of his death, tributes have poured in from his family, friends, and fans.

In a statement, his former One Direction bandmates expressed their devastation, saying, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s death. In time, when we’re able to, there will be more to say. For now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.” They went on to share their thoughts for his family, friends, and fans, adding, “We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Liam Payne’s death has left a deep void for his loved ones, including his bandmates in One Direction, who have expressed their sorrow and admiration for him. His passing is a reminder of how deeply he was cherished by those closest to him.

