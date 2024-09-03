IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: Jawan Reigns Supreme

Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan won 3 awards including Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing & Best Special Effects (Visual) followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal which won 2 awards for Best Editing & Best Sound Design.

Bringing together the best of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has announced its 2024 Technical Awards Winners.

The historic celebration of cinematic excellence, the festivities kick off on Friday, 27th September, with IIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries. The excitement continues on Saturday, 28th September, with the prestigious IIFA Awards.

The festival culminates on Sunday, 29th September, with IIFA Rocks—an exclusive, invitation-only event where the Technical Awards Winners will be honoured in a grand celebration. The IIFA Technical Awards will honour the outstanding achievements that underpin Indian cinema, celebrating excellence in Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogues, Editing, and Choreography. Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score, and Special Effects (Visual) will also be recognized for their crucial roles in shaping the cinematic experience. These awards highlight the creative and technical brilliance that drives the magic of filmmaking.

IIFA 2024 TECHNICAL CATEGORY WINNERS LIST:

▪ Cinematography: G. K. Vishnu | Film -Jawan

▪ Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti | Film – 12th Fail

▪ Dialogues: Ishita Moitra| Film- Rocky Aur Rani Kii PremKahaani

▪ Editing: Sandeep Reddy Vanga| Film- Animal

▪ Choreography: Bosco – Caesar| Film- Pathaan

▪ Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan M |Film- Animal

▪ Sound Mixing: Sampath Alwar, Chris Jacobson, Rob Marshall, Marti Humphrey|Film- Jawan

▪ Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar| Film – Animal

▪ Special Effects (Visual)- Redchillies.VFX| Film – Jawan

