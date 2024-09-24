Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

The excitement for "IIFA Rocks 2024" has reached new heights with the announcement of two standout performers ready to set the stage ablaze on September 29.

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

The excitement for “IIFA Rocks 2024” has reached new heights with the announcement of two standout performers ready to set the stage ablaze on September 29. Music lovers are in for a treat as the event promises unforgettable performances, bringing together some of the best talents from the Indian music industry.

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Deliver Electrifying Live Performance

Among the most anticipated acts is none other than the king of Rap and Pop, Yo Yo Honey Singh. Known for his mastery of genres like EDM, Hip-Hop, Bhangra, and R&B, Honey Singh is set to deliver an electrifying “LIVE” performance at the prestigious Etihad Arena, Yas Island. Fans can expect a high-energy show filled with his chart-topping hits and iconic stage presence. His appearance is sure to leave the crowd on their feet, making it a night to remember.

“Yo Yo Honey Singh is ready to light up the stage!” organizers announced, building excitement for what is expected to be a thrilling performance. His unique blend of genres has made him one of India’s most iconic music figures, and this performance is one that should not be missed.

Also read: IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

Shilpa Rao to Bring Soulful Magic to the Stage

Joining the star-studded lineup is the sensational Shilpa Rao, whose soulful and captivating voice has won hearts worldwide. Known for her ability to blend various musical styles, Shilpa Rao’s performance at “Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks 2024” promises to create a mesmerizing atmosphere. Her deep, trailblazing voice will undoubtedly fill the arena with an unforgettable energy that will resonate with every music lover in attendance.

“Prepare to be mesmerized by her unique musical style,” the organizers said, highlighting the magic Rao is expected to bring to the event. Her fans are eagerly waiting to experience her live performance in what promises to be an evening filled with emotion and music.

A Grand Celebration of Glitz, Glamour, and Music

With just five days remaining until the event kicks off, excitement is building for the glitzy celebration set to take over Etihad Arena from September 27 to 29. The three-day event will feature some of Bollywood’s biggest stars and top performers, turning Abu Dhabi into the center of entertainment.

The culmination of the event will be on September 29, where the stage will be lit up by the performances of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shilpa Rao, among others. Music enthusiasts and Bollywood fans are advised to mark their calendars and ensure they grab their tickets for what promises to be the grandest celebration of the year.

Also Read: IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

Filed under

Bollywood Icons Honey Singh IIFA Rocks 2024 Shilpa Rao

Also Read

Enhanced Security In Jammu And Kashmir s Polling Approaches

Enhanced Security In Jammu And Kashmir s Polling Approaches

Argentina Seeks Maduro’s Arrest Amid Diplomatic Showdown

Argentina Seeks Maduro’s Arrest Amid Diplomatic Showdown

Adani Energy Solutions And Adani Green Energy Join The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance To Aid India’s Decarbonization March

Adani Energy Solutions And Adani Green Energy Join The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance To...

Adani Total Gas Shares Surge 6% After Securing $375 Million for City Gas Expansion

Adani Total Gas Shares Surge 6% After Securing $375 Million for City Gas Expansion

Gujarat: Three Railway Employees Arrested for Conspiring to Derail Train in Surat

Gujarat: Three Railway Employees Arrested for Conspiring to Derail Train in Surat

Entertainment

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox