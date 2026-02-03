Ikka Teaser: Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Reunite 28 Years After Border But For A Face Off In Netflix’s Gripping Courtroom Drama

IKKA TEASER RELEASE: Netflix’s 2026 lineup has something big in store Ikka, a legal drama that skips the usual flashy courtroom tricks and dives straight into moral chaos.

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna lead the charge, facing off as two men tangled by old wounds and a case that could rip apart whatever’s left of their principles.

The duo has reunited 28 years after Border, the iconic movie where they first collaborated.

What is Ikka about?

Sunny Deol plays a celebrated lawyer, untouchable and proud, until he’s forced to defend the very man whose life he once ruined. It’s more than just a blow to his ego, it’s a threat to everything he cares about.

One wrong move, and he stands to lose it all. The trial pushes him to the edge, turning the law into his weapon. He bends rules, crosses lines, and tests old loyalties, all just to survive.

A clash between Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna?? Hell, yeah! #Ikka, arriving soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/Ad8D0BEqt0 — BINGED (@Binged_) February 3, 2026

Siddharth P. Malhotra directs, with a script by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Alchemy Films produces, with Siddharth and Sapna Malhotra at the helm. The cast rounds out with Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan.

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to Ikka’s teaser, one user stated, “Rehman Dakait is back but not in #Dhurandhar2 but in IKKA on Netflix to be coming soon.”

Another stated, “Ikka should have been a theatrical release instead of being dumped on @NetflixIndia.” Whereas, an individual shared, “Deol 2.0 is not stopping anytime soon!!”

The next one stated, “IKKA – #AkshayeKhanna in his Rehman Dakait zone, #SunnyDeol as usual in his over the top zone.”

And, one concluded, “Last time when sunny deol played an advocate role he gave us generational dialogue and made that movie fire. Sunny deol as advocate absolute cinema loading.

