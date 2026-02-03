Why Dhurandhar 2 Won’t Release On OTT Despite Huge Success Of Part 1 On Netflix? Here’s The Big Twist

Indian cinema is undergoing fundamental changes, which Ranveer Singh’s newest project drives forward. Fans expected Netflix to stream the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, because Dhurandhar had dominated the trending charts on that platform.

The production team and Aditya Dhar made a significant development that created unexpected results for audiences. The film will not follow direct-to-digital distribution methods because it plans to present itself through a large-scale theatrical event, which will take place on March 19, 2026.

The industry now believes that action movies with intense sequences will attract viewers who prefer watching films in 70mm format.

The JioHotstar Bidding War and the Netflix Exit

The Dhurandhar 2 OTT release needed an alternative distribution method because digital distribution rights changed during a bidding war.

JioHotstar obtained streaming rights for the second installment after Netflix had helped the first part achieve its initial success. JioHotstar used this “big twist” strategy to gain exclusive access to major films by outspending the international entertainment corporation, which secured rights to one of 2026’s most awaited sequels for their collection.

The fans who want to see the film on Netflix will need to wait until approximately May 14, 2026, to watch it on the upcoming streaming platform.

Pan-India Expansion and the T-Series Music Transition

The Dhurandhar 2 teaser demonstrates that the production and distribution of the project operate at a larger scale than the streaming platform shuffle.

The sequel, which follows its predecessor, shows itself as a Pan-Indian release because it offers multiple language versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The music rights transfer process confirms this expansion because T-Series has acquired rights from Saregama to create the film’s “Night Rider-style” sonic identity.

The filmmakers established public recognition through their choice of Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, which guarantees that the “New India” story will connect with all audiences in India before the film becomes available on mobile platforms.

