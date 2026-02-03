LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

Viral visuals showing Salman Khan as "Bade Sahab" in Dhurandhar: The Revenge are AI-generated fan art, not official. The sequel, starring Ranveer Singh, releases 19 March 2027. Director Aditya Dhar confirms the film focuses on Singh's dark transformation and high-stakes action.

Who Is Playing ‘Bade Sahab’ in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Salman Khan Rumours Busted
Who Is Playing ‘Bade Sahab’ in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Salman Khan Rumours Busted

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 3, 2026 12:44:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

The digital landscape erupted on Monday night when high-quality visuals appeared, which showed Salman Khan performing his role as “Bade Sahab” in the upcoming sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Fans quickly amplified the images, which show Khan as an underworld kingpin who operates with strategic planning along with major actors Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

You Might Be Interested In

Social media currently experiences high activity about this “formidable trio” yet official sources maintain their silence. The intense hype surrounding these visuals led to their identification as advanced AI-generated concepts instead of actual production stills.

Real ‘Bade Sahab’ AI Fabrication

The viral images that suggest Salman Khan will become a movie star exist as artificial intelligence-driven speculative artwork. The “Bade Sahab” character, which people believe to be based on actual underworld figures, matches Khan’s powerful on-screen presence, but no binding contract exists.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dev Pal (@devaimation)



The original posts contain a critical disclaimer that explains that Jio Studios and director Aditya Dhar have not approved those visuals. The project exists as a fan-driven “what-if” scenario because production staff members continue to work with Ranveer Singh, the only announced lead for the project.

Dhurandar Cinematic Expansion

The franchise’s official momentum begins with its first-look poster, which shows Ranveer Singh and which was released before the trailer introduction.

The sequel will have its multi-language release on 19 March 2027 because this date includes the major holiday period, which consists of Eid and Gudi Padwa. Director Aditya Dhar is shifting to a completely dark visual style, which he will use to create his new project because he wants to develop a completely new look for this project.

The Salman Khan rumors create a “viral” effect, but the film’s actual development path shows that it will focus on high-stakes action and Singh’s transformation into a more dangerous villain.

Also Read: Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 12:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aditya DharBade Sahabdhurandhar 2home-hero-pos-9ranveer singhsalman khan

RELATED News

Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

Who Is Virginie? Vijay Deverakonda’s Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend, The Mystery Woman REVEALED

Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster

You Don’t Expect a Rahman Project”: Vishwadeep Zeest on His Breakthrough

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s Double Standards Exposed: Women’s A Team To Face India In Asia Cup Rising Stars Despite Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

Meet Deepak Kumar: Hindu Man Draws Big Praise Nationwide, Becomes Social Media Star For Protecting Muslim Trader In Uttarakhand

Elon Musk Makes Big Move, Merges xAI With SpaceX, 1.25 Trillion USD Venture To Take AI Into Space, ‘Something Big Is On The Way…’

Adani Share Prices Soar: India-US Trade Deal Sparks Dalal Street Rally, Embraer Aviation Venture Adds Momentum

‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk At WrestleMania 42? WWE Drops Major Hint On Monday Night RAW

Oppo K14x 5G Confirmed: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 17 Hours Of YouTube Playback, MediaTek Processor, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Maharashtra Man, Father Of Three, Drowns Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Gram Panchayat Polls, ‘Threw Her In Canal…’

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’
Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’
Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’
Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

QUICK LINKS