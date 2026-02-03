Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

The digital landscape erupted on Monday night when high-quality visuals appeared, which showed Salman Khan performing his role as “Bade Sahab” in the upcoming sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Fans quickly amplified the images, which show Khan as an underworld kingpin who operates with strategic planning along with major actors Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

Social media currently experiences high activity about this “formidable trio” yet official sources maintain their silence. The intense hype surrounding these visuals led to their identification as advanced AI-generated concepts instead of actual production stills.

Real ‘Bade Sahab’ AI Fabrication

The viral images that suggest Salman Khan will become a movie star exist as artificial intelligence-driven speculative artwork. The “Bade Sahab” character, which people believe to be based on actual underworld figures, matches Khan’s powerful on-screen presence, but no binding contract exists.







The original posts contain a critical disclaimer that explains that Jio Studios and director Aditya Dhar have not approved those visuals. The project exists as a fan-driven “what-if” scenario because production staff members continue to work with Ranveer Singh, the only announced lead for the project.

Dhurandar Cinematic Expansion

The franchise’s official momentum begins with its first-look poster, which shows Ranveer Singh and which was released before the trailer introduction.

The sequel will have its multi-language release on 19 March 2027 because this date includes the major holiday period, which consists of Eid and Gudi Padwa. Director Aditya Dhar is shifting to a completely dark visual style, which he will use to create his new project because he wants to develop a completely new look for this project.

The Salman Khan rumors create a “viral” effect, but the film’s actual development path shows that it will focus on high-stakes action and Singh’s transformation into a more dangerous villain.

