Home > Entertainment > Is Akshaye Khanna's Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh's Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? 'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,' Teases The Poster

Is Akshaye Khanna's Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh's Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? 'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,' Teases The Poster

The Dhurandhar 2 poster has ignited fan frenzy, teasing Ranveer Singh’s darker transformation and a revenge-driven plot. Akshaye Khanna is set to return through flashbacks, expanding the spy franchise’s scope beyond survival into a personal war.

Dhurandhar 2 Poster Sparks Revenge Buzz: Akshaye Khanna Flashbacks, Ranveer Singh's Dark Turn Teased
Dhurandhar 2 Poster Sparks Revenge Buzz: Akshaye Khanna Flashbacks, Ranveer Singh’s Dark Turn Teased

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 3, 2026 11:10:55 IST

Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster

The official launch of the Dhurandhar 2 poster cracked open a new level of excitement that people display for Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller franchise.

The visual shows a rugged Ranveer Singh who has experienced combat, while the dark tagline reveals his upcoming transformation into evil.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, expands its story beyond the survival elements that defined the first film. The first installment, which contains high-stakes events, has made fans excited to see how the story develops after the teaser release, which will happen at 12:12 PM today.

Akshaye Khanna Flashbacks

The “Rehman Dakait” phenomenon remains active because his character reached a conclusive end in the earlier film. The sequel’s main story will use Akshaye Khanna flashbacks according to information from sources.

The new content includes two elements which consist of previously unshown footage and specially filmed scenes together with new “unseen memories” that demonstrate his psychological impact on Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza.

The temporal jumps in Aditya Dhar’s film work because they use Khanna’s viral charm as a mental trigger which drives the protagonist until he reaches his maximum endurance limits. The scenes will show Baloch underworld secrets which make both past and present equally hazardous.

Dhurandhar 2: Revenge Plot

The sequel’s tone changes because the Dhurandhar 2 revenge plot develops from the previous chapter’s explosive ending. The second part of the story shows how Hamza, who Ranveer Singh plays, experiences moral decline, which first part showed through its infiltration and tactical intelligence scenes.

The “Revenge” subtitle suggests that the mission is no longer purely about national security but has become an intensely personal war.

The story will explore what happens after the first film when Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal return to their roles. The narrative will become more aggressive because the new poster shows a fiery red background and Ranveer’s vengeful expression.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Storms Netflix, Grabs No. 1 Spot As High-Octane Thriller Tops Global Charts

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Tags: Aditya DharAkshaye Khannadhurandhar 2ranveer singh

Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster

Is Akshaye Khanna's Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh's Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? 'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,' Teases The Poster

Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster
Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster
Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster
Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster

