Home > Entertainment > Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Storms Netflix, Grabs No. 1 Spot As High-Octane Thriller Tops Global Charts

Aditya Dhar’s spy-action epic Dhurandhar has topped Netflix India after its January 30 digital release. Backed by a ₹1,300 crore global box office, the Ranveer Singh starrer is trending in 190 countries, cementing its cultural impact.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 2, 2026 08:31:49 IST

The film industry experienced an extraordinary transformation when Aditya Dhar’s spy-action film Dhurandhar achieved the number one position on Netflix India after its digital release.

The film started its streaming service on January 30, 2026, after completing a successful theatrical run that earned more than ₹1,300 crore in worldwide revenue.

The audience who couldn’t watch the three-and-a-half-hour film at theaters, together with those who returned to watch it again, have driven the Ranveer Singh film to become the leading cultural phenomenon of the year.

Digital Dominance and Global Viewership

The film’s rapid ascent to its highest ranking shows how Ranveer Singh currently holds complete mastery over digital platforms. The digital release of Dhurandhar on streaming platforms showed exceptional statistics because it had already become the first single-language Hindi film to achieve over ₹1,000 crore in domestic revenue.

The film has achieved success on Netflix because it is currently trending in 190 countries, which brings international viewers to experience its intense story about an undercover Indian agent who enters the Karachi underworld.

The upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which will debut on Eid 2026, already benefits from the current popularity of the first film.

Technical Updates and Streaming Facts

The platform maintained its leading position by implementing changes to its streaming content based on viewer feedback about the release’s streaming information and its technical performance.

The first streamers reported that the visual design showed major changes between the streaming version and the theatrical release. The Netflix platform increased its video quality to 12.56 mbps, which resolved color-grading problems and restored the film’s original energetic visual style.

The digital runtime of 3 hours and 25 minutes generated discussion because the film eliminated mandatory health warnings, which created an unbroken viewing experience for fans who watched the intense espionage thriller from their homes.

Also Read: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 250 Crore, Set To Dominate 2026 Screens

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 8:31 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya DharDhurandharranveer singh

