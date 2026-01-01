LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Ikkis is a poignant war drama by Sriram Raghavan that honours Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal’s bravery while exploring the futility of war. Featuring Dharmendra’s final, deeply emotional performance, the film highlights humanity beyond borders.

Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra’s Emotional Farewell, Agastya Nanda’s Defining Moment(Pc: X)
Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra’s Emotional Farewell, Agastya Nanda’s Defining Moment(Pc: X)

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 1, 2026 14:16:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Ikkis Movie Review: Director Sriram Raghavan’s film is unlike anything Ikkis has done before. But his skillful storytelling skills are not lost here. The film deviates from the noir/mystery genre that Sriram Raghavan is associated with to bring out a very responsible war film that is based on actual incidents that occurred during the war of 1971, between the Indians and the Pakistani army. The film pays tribute to the courage of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal while raising questions about the reality of war

You Might Be Interested In

 

Storyline Connecting Two Periods of Time

With the story spanning twins’ timelines, 1971 and 2001, the film interweaves the past and the present very skilfully. In 1971, a young Arun Khetarpal (Agastya Nanda) joins the Poona Horse Regiment as an NDA cadet, fights the Battle of Basantar very bravely, and attains martyrdom to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Then, in the year 2001, his father, retired Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Dharmendra), goes to Pakistan for a college reunion, which brings him to the house of none other than Brigadier Nisaar (Jaideep Ahlawat), whose fate is intensely entwined with that of Arun.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Humanity Over Hatred

The strongest aspect of this movie is in terms of emotional control. While showing emotional sequences, the love between Arun and Kiran, the return of ML Khetarpal, and the friendship developed between two enemies, Ikkis highlights the suffering that exists despite boundaries.

 

An Antidote to Jingoistic Cinema

Ikkis are part of a spate of intensely nationalist films that have recently emerged. But what sets Ikkis apart is that it does not dilute the sense of patriotism by indulging in breast-beating or merely presenting a thought-provoking commentary that contrasts so nicely with the p Jaimie Alexander 

 

Performances That Leave a Mark

Agastya Nanda is sincere in his act, and Jaideep Ahlawat is dignified in his performance. But the movie is all about Dharmendra. Actor Dharmendra, in his farewell act, has given an Oscar-worthy performance as the grieving and hopeful father in the movie. 

 

Final Verdict 

“Ikkis” is quite a relevant and moving film that promotes courage as well as the spirit of compassion. Ikkis is a must-watch for its soul, sensitivity, and sincerity, as it promotes the Indian Army without celebrating hate.

ALSO READ: BTS Comeback 2026: Release Date, New Album Details and World Tour Plans | Check Complete K-pop Guide

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 2:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Agastya Nanda filmanti-war Hindi filmIkkis movie reviewIndo-Pak war 1971 moviejaideep ahlawatParam Vir Chakra

RELATED News

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

BTS Comeback 2026: Release Date, New Album Details and World Tour Plans | Check Complete K-pop Guide

Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

Virat Kohli Rings In New Year With Anushka Sharma; ‘Light Of My Life’ Post Breaks Internet

Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Gets Brutally Trolled For Strolling On Goa Streets While Holding A Beer, Internet Says, ‘Hypocrisy Kehte Issey’

LATEST NEWS

How Much Did Elon Musk Pay In Tax? SpaceX Boss Reveals ‘Too Many Digits’ Once Crashed The IRS Computer: ‘They Had To Update The..’

Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

Is Your Addiction Getting Expensive? How Much Will Cigarettes, Gutkha, Tobacco, And Bidis Cost Now? New Excise Duty Effective From February 1

Is Cash-Strapped Pakistan Begging For Talks? Desperate Islamabad Spins And Hypes Jaishankar’s ‘Courtesy’ Handshake In Dhaka

From iPhone 11 Pro Max to MacBook Air: Apple Declares These Devices Vintage And Obsolete, Know What This Means

19-Minute Viral Video: Is Your Device Spying on You? Latest Update Reveals All About The MMS Row

Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained

Motorola Signature, Redmi Note 15 & More: Top Smartphones Launching In January 2026

Why Are ITC Shares Falling Today? How The New Excise Duty Left Investors And Smokers In Shock

Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda
Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda
Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda
Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

QUICK LINKS