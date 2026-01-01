Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Ikkis Movie Review: Director Sriram Raghavan’s film is unlike anything Ikkis has done before. But his skillful storytelling skills are not lost here. The film deviates from the noir/mystery genre that Sriram Raghavan is associated with to bring out a very responsible war film that is based on actual incidents that occurred during the war of 1971, between the Indians and the Pakistani army. The film pays tribute to the courage of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal while raising questions about the reality of war

Storyline Connecting Two Periods of Time

With the story spanning twins’ timelines, 1971 and 2001, the film interweaves the past and the present very skilfully. In 1971, a young Arun Khetarpal (Agastya Nanda) joins the Poona Horse Regiment as an NDA cadet, fights the Battle of Basantar very bravely, and attains martyrdom to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Then, in the year 2001, his father, retired Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Dharmendra), goes to Pakistan for a college reunion, which brings him to the house of none other than Brigadier Nisaar (Jaideep Ahlawat), whose fate is intensely entwined with that of Arun.

Humanity Over Hatred

The strongest aspect of this movie is in terms of emotional control. While showing emotional sequences, the love between Arun and Kiran, the return of ML Khetarpal, and the friendship developed between two enemies, Ikkis highlights the suffering that exists despite boundaries.

An Antidote to Jingoistic Cinema

Ikkis are part of a spate of intensely nationalist films that have recently emerged. But what sets Ikkis apart is that it does not dilute the sense of patriotism by indulging in breast-beating or merely presenting a thought-provoking commentary that contrasts so nicely with the p Jaimie Alexander

Performances That Leave a Mark

Agastya Nanda is sincere in his act, and Jaideep Ahlawat is dignified in his performance. But the movie is all about Dharmendra. Actor Dharmendra, in his farewell act, has given an Oscar-worthy performance as the grieving and hopeful father in the movie.

Final Verdict

“Ikkis” is quite a relevant and moving film that promotes courage as well as the spirit of compassion. Ikkis is a must-watch for its soul, sensitivity, and sincerity, as it promotes the Indian Army without celebrating hate.

