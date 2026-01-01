LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > BTS Comeback 2026: Release Date, New Album Details and World Tour Plans | Check Complete K-pop Guide

BTS Comeback 2026: Release Date, New Album Details and World Tour Plans | Check Complete K-pop Guide

BTS is set to make its long-awaited full-group comeback on March 20, 2026. BigHit Music confirmed a new album, heartfelt messages to ARMY, and reports of a global world tour following the release.

Credits- Canva Modified

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 1, 2026 13:33:35 IST

BTS Comeback 2026: Release Date, New Album Details and World Tour Plans | Check Complete K-pop Guide

BTS Comeback 2026: The world’s best K-pop group, BTS, has finally announced its comeback, which is scheduled for 2026, thus cutting the wait of the ARMY across the globe in half. The music label BigHit has announced the return of BTS with a completely new album on March 20, 2026, and it will be the first release of the full group since 2022.

BTS Comeback Date Announced

The news released by the media revealed that March 20, 2026, will mark a historic occasion for both BTS and their ARMY. In an attempt to make such an occasion unforgettable for ARMY, it was revealed that letters from BTS were penned to convey their happiness at meeting again as a whole group.

Heartfelt Letters for ARMY

In the letters, RM disclosed that the members themselves were the ones who could not wait for the new release the most. Jin expressed his gratitude to the audience for their endurance, while Suga suggested everyone keep spreading love. J-Hope mentioned the long-awaited plans are finally coming to fruition, Jimin talked about his happiness in meeting fans again, V assured that there would be good times in 2026, and Jung Kook mentioned that he misses ARMY very much and that he hopes for the same support.

 

Messages to Be Shared on Weverse

The fans who did not receive the physical letters will have access to the same messages on the fan platform Weverse before the end of this month. BTS also shared their desire for an easy-going comeback and successful sales of their upcoming album.

 

World Tour After Album Release

It has been reported that the world tour for the album is expected to take place shortly after the release, although the BigHit Music event details have not been announced yet.

 

All About BTS

BTS is a boy band that was established in the year 2010, and its name comes from the ‘bulletproof boy scouts,’ with members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. BTS garnered popularity with their debut EP ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ and quickly gained worldwide popularity with their number of chart-topping songs like ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Butter,’ ‘Fake Love,’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ alongside their contributions towards society with their messages of ‘self-love,’ ‘mental health,’ and ‘youth problems.’

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 1:33 PM IST
Tags: BigHit Musicbts armyBTS comeback 2026BTS new albumBTS release date March 20 2026BTS WeverseBTS world tour 2026K-pop comeback

BTS Comeback 2026: Release Date, New Album Details and World Tour Plans | Check Complete K-pop Guide

QUICK LINKS