LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 23:46:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Actor Sydney Sweeney refused to talk about her controversial ad campaign at the Toronto International Film Festival during the world premiere of her indie boxing drama ‘Christy’, according to Variety.

Sweeney stars in the David Michod-directed film as professional boxer Christy Martin.

“I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans,” Sweeney said. “The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

She appeared in a jeans advertisement where she says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

Sweeney’s ads were built around the slogan ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’, which plays on the word “genes”, leading viewers to think about the genetics of the blonde-haired, blue-eyed woman and causing some voices to denounce the campaign for glorifying her white heritage and thin physique, according to Variety.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” American Eagle said in a statement defending the campaign. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sweeney’s ad campaign caused so much debate online that even Trump’s White House weighed in on the backlash, with communications manager Steven Cheung calling the backlash a prime example of “cancel culture run amok.” Sweeney has never commented publicly on the campaign and will not do so at TIFF, reported Variety.

‘Christy’, the boxing drama, premieres at TIFF. Sweeney shared that she “was blown away” by the real Christy Martin’s true story as an underdog champion and called her the “most harrowing and inspiring woman that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” according to Variety. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: christydavid-michodSydney Sweeneytoronto-international-film-festival

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
"Ye bandhan kabhi nahi tootega": Kiku Sharda shuts down reports of his exit from Kapil Sharma's show

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

QUICK LINKS