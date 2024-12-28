Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali has shared his perspective, emphasizing the value of crafting meaningful films over merely focusing on sequels.

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Bollywood is currently witnessing a wave of sequels, with films like Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Pushpa 2: The Rule taking center stage and dominating the box office. Amid this trend, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has shared his perspective, emphasizing the value of crafting meaningful films over merely focusing on sequels. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he made it clear that his priority lies in creating compelling cinema rather than chasing box office numbers.

Imtiaz Ali’s Take on Sequels

While discussing the popularity of franchise films, Imtiaz Ali stated that he is not inclined to make sequels. He highlighted that filmmaking is a time-consuming and immersive process, requiring passion and commitment beyond financial considerations. “Lot of twos have worked this year, and I guess people will get on with making sequels, but I will not make a two! Film acchi hona zaroori hai; chahe woh two ho ya one usse kam farak padta hai. Filmmaking is a one-to-two-years-long process, so I need to have an obsessive interest in the project and not ki woh paise kitne kamayegi,” he said. (“It is important to make a good film. Whether it is a sequel or not, makes little difference. Filmmaking is a one-to-two-years-long process, so I need to have an obsessive interest in the project and not how much money I will earn.”)

Reflections on Chamkila’s Release

Imtiaz Ali’s last film, Chamkila, featuring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, was released on Netflix. When asked if he regretted not opting for a theatrical release, he admitted that the film might have done well at the box office. However, he stood by the decision to release it on an OTT platform, citing challenges in securing favorable theatrical terms. “We did try that route but that was before we started making the film. We surely wished but were not getting the terms we wanted. We had a good OTT partnership, and I am very happy with the response it got with no regrets at all,” he explained.

Imtiaz Ali’s Upcoming Project Speculations

Recently, reports surfaced about Imtiaz Ali collaborating with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri for a new film titled Idiots of Istanbul. Addressing these rumors, the filmmaker clarified that nothing has been finalized yet. “The news has come out prematurely,” he said, adding that while he has met Fahadh and is working on developing a project, there are no concrete plans regarding when it will begin production.

