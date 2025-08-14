Independence Day 2025: Deepak Sharma’s Patriotic Song ‘Desh Mera’ by Go Music Go Pays Tribute to Brave Soldiers

Go Music Go’s Independence Day Gift, ‘Desh Mera’

On the occasion of Independence Day, Go Music Go presents a soulful and powerful patriotic song, ‘Desh Mera’. Directed and produced by Neeraj Sharma, this track beautifully blends music, emotions, and a deep love for the nation. With the strong vocals of R.K. Athwal, melodious music by M.P. Athwal, and heartfelt composition by Anurag Dikka, the song captures the true essence of patriotism. The meaningful lyrics, penned by Manpreet Bahia, awaken pride and devotion for the motherland in every listener’s heart.

A Salute to the Spirit of the Brave

The song features an ensemble cast of talented performers. Male artists include Deepak Sharma, Hrithik Sharma, Pardeep Sharma, Anas Khan, Sagar Sejwal, Uvesh Navab, Aayush, Faizan Khan, Piyush Garg, Yogesh Miglani, Deepanshu Miglani, Viney Saini, and Som Pant. Female artists include Tanuja Thakur and Khusboo.

The stirring lines, “Chahe ho jaaun shaheed ya jaaun ho qurbaan, ek zindagi thi jo likh di desh ke naam”, ignite a sense of pride, courage, and selfless dedication towards the nation.

True Essence of Patriotism

‘Desh Mera’ is not just a song; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. The impactful words, “Lahu se luhaan ho chahe mera jism, ladunga fir bhi mujhe teri kasam”, remind us that a true patriot never steps back from duty, no matter how tough the situation.

This Independence Day, the song stands as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifices made by our brave martyrs who gave their lives for India. Shot and edited by Deevesh Mathur, the visuals enhance the emotion and connect deeply with the audience.