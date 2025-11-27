LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > India's Richest Comedian Revealed: Not Kapil Sharma Or Vir Das- It's This Telugu Actor With A Net Worth Of…

India’s Richest Comedian Revealed: Not Kapil Sharma Or Vir Das- It’s This Telugu Actor With A Net Worth Of…

India’s richest comedian is Telugu actor Brahmanandam, with a net worth of ₹500 crore. Known for over 1,100 films and unmatched comic timing, he surpasses Kapil Sharma, Vir Das, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, and Prabhas in wealth and fame.

India’s richest comedian is Telugu actor Brahmanandam, with a net worth of ₹500 crore. (Photo: X)
India’s richest comedian is Telugu actor Brahmanandam, with a net worth of ₹500 crore. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 27, 2025 13:32:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Richest Comedian Revealed: Not Kapil Sharma Or Vir Das- It’s This Telugu Actor With A Net Worth Of…

The names of Kapil Sharma, Vir Das, Bharti Singh, or Johnny Lever are the first ones that come to mind when talking about India’s richest comedians, stars that have built enormous careers and huge fan bases. But surprisingly, the richest comedian in the country is not from Bollywood or from the Hindi comedy scene. On the contrary, the crown is being worn by a legend from Telugu cinema, one who has ruled the screen for more than three decades, none other than Kanneganti Brahmanandam, fondly called Brahmanandam.

The Unmatched Wealth of Brahmanandam

With an incredible net worth of over ₹500 crore, Brahmanandam is believed to be India’s wealthiest comedian, beating not only his comic contemporaries but even some of India’s biggest actors. His net worth surpasses those of megastars like Rajinikanth, which is around ₹430 crore, Ranbir Kapoor at ₹340 crore, and Prabhas at ₹300 crore, as stated by various entertainment and financial reports. On the other hand, the net worth of Kapil Sharma is said to be about ₹300 crore way below Brahmanandam’s fortune.

A Guinness World Record holder for the most screen credits by a living actor, Brahmanandam has acted in over 1,100 films across his 35+ year career. His contribution to cinema earned him the Padma Shri in 2009, cementing his status as a cultural icon.

How Brahmanandam Became the Richest Comedian

Before he was a national phenomenon, Brahmanandam taught Telugu and did mimicry in the local theater and TV. His 1985 TV debut and his first starring role, in the 1987 hit Aha Naa Pellanta!, catapulted him to mainstream stardom. Through the 1990s and the 2000s, he was so essential he “was seen in almost every second or third movie” that came out.

His ₹1–₹2 crore-odd per-film price remains one of the highest for a comedian in Indian cinema, even if he were doing just a special appearance. The filmmakers he works with consider him essential to deliver box-office success due to his unparalleled timing and screen presence.

Continuing Legacy & Upcoming Projects

At 68 years young, the comedy legend is still glowing. He recently appeared in a cameo role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD and will next be seen in the much-awaited pan-Indian film Kannappa, slated to hit theaters worldwide on June 27, 2025. Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is produced by Mohan Babu. The movie stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, while Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal appear in guest roles.

Beyond Cinema: A Man of Many Talents

Few know that Brahmanandam is an avid artist and painter, too. His sketches often go viral on social media as fans and celebrities alike praise them.

Why Brahmanandam Remains Irreplaceable He has shared the screen with legends like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Prabhas across generations. His expressions have been preserved as pop-culture treasures that find widespread usage through memes and global fan communities. More than the wealth he has accrued, it is through this ability to make millions laugh that Brahmanandam has earned the right to be called the true ‘King of Comedy’.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 1:32 PM IST
Tags: brahmanandam, Brahmanandam net worth, India richest comedian, Telugu comedy actor

India’s Richest Comedian Revealed: Not Kapil Sharma Or Vir Das- It’s This Telugu Actor With A Net Worth Of…

QUICK LINKS