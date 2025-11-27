LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Did Ashnoor Kaur Intentionally Hit Tanya Mittal During The High-Stakes Ticket To Finale Dramatic Task?

Bigg Boss 19: Did Ashnoor Kaur Intentionally Hit Tanya Mittal During The High-Stakes Ticket To Finale Dramatic Task?

Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal’s Ticket-to-Finale task in Bigg Boss 19 turned explosive when a plank flung by Ashnoor struck Tanya. Confusion, rivalry and prior tension fuelled accusations of intentional harm, while others believe it was an accident caused by the stressful, chaotic task.

Bigg Boss 19 Plank Clash: Did Ashnoor Kaur Really Target Tanya Mittal in Ticket-to-Finale Chaos? (Pc: JioHotstar)
Bigg Boss 19 Plank Clash: Did Ashnoor Kaur Really Target Tanya Mittal in Ticket-to-Finale Chaos? (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 27, 2025 12:47:13 IST

Bigg Boss 19: Did Ashnoor Kaur Intentionally Hit Tanya Mittal During The High-Stakes Ticket To Finale Dramatic Task?

The competition for the ‘Ticket to Finale’ in Bigg Boss 19 got hotter and hotter till it ended in a confrontational yet controversial showdown between Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal. A fight broke out during the very stressful task, which involved the contestants balancing a plank with water bowls, and this gave rise to different opinions among both the viewers and the housemates.

While Ashnoor was trying to stabilize her plank, Tanya came near, apparently with the intention of distracting or even causing some sort of trouble with the water bowls. The whole thing escalated quickly and before anyone knew it, Ashnoor had hurled the wooden plank, and it had hit Tanya Mittal.

The incident instantly triggered a heated discussion: was it a calculated blow motivated by the game’s tension and the players’ rivalry, or merely an unlucky accident amidst the hubbub of the contest?

 Ticket To Finale Physicality and Task Chaos

The incident has been shown in a promo that depicted the fight turning nasty. Ashnoor was shown flinging the plank and it hit Tanya, causing immediate chaos. Tanya was quick to go up to Ashnoor and accuse her of intentionally hitting her and not being sorry about it.

The physicality of the task, which consisted of balancing and racing on a rough terrain, created an environment of potential mishap. Some analyses by fans and slow-motion clips support the view that Ashnoor was mainly having a hard time keeping her balance and going on with the task, thus the throw was a desperate, reactionary release of the equipment, not a targeted attack.

Ticket To Finale Accusations of Intent and Animosity

Still, the issue of intent is quite important and is even more so considering the past relationship of the two competitors. Tanya was very unreserved in saying that Ashnoor’s action was premeditated and she referred to the lack of an honest apology as her proof.

Shehbaz Badesha, another contestant, also in public declared that he was convinced that Ashnoor had intentionally hit Tanya. The incident did not occur in isolation; the two had been fighting before and there was a controversy over supposed body-shaming comments as well.

The already existing dislike makes it harder to get a clear view of the situation, and many think that the task was just a way for the tensions to come out. The final decision on the matter of whether the hit was an accident or a bout of unrestrained aggression still has to take place with the host’s viewing and the wider audience reaction to the whole episode being the determining factors.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:47 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19: Did Ashnoor Kaur Intentionally Hit Tanya Mittal During The High-Stakes Ticket To Finale Dramatic Task?

QUICK LINKS