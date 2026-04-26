‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ Betrayed: PM Modi Attacks TMC Over RG Kar Hospital Case, Law And Order Failures Ahead Of Final West Bengal Poll Phase

Continuing his sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the ruling party of “betraying” its core slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’. He claimed the party has turned into a “ruthless” government whose credibility has fallen to “zero”.

Addressing an election rally in Arambagh, Modi alleged that the “ruthless TMC government” is either run by goons or acts only after directions from the High Court or the Supreme Court.

Modi attacks TMC over governance, ‘Maa Maati Manush’ slogan

“The Supreme Court recently dealt a resounding blow to the TMC over the coal scam. You saw that the TMC government was obstructing the investigation. Attempts were made to destroy evidence. The Supreme Court described this as a very serious matter. The court even considered such actions a threat to democracy. This shows that the TMC has betrayed everyone–mother, land, and humanity. That’s why TMC leaders no longer even utter the words ‘Maa,’ ‘Maati,’ and ‘Manush,’ because they have made the ‘Maa’ cry, handed over ‘Maati’ to infiltrators and syndicates, and the sword of violence, oppression, and migration hangs over ‘Maanush’,” he said.

Earlier on April 22, a bench of the Supreme Court of India had said that the alleged interference by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an ongoing investigation by a central agency had “put the entire democracy in jeopardy”.

Modi claims women turning against TMC, cites voter turnout

“TMC leaders no longer even utter these words,” Modi said, adding that women in Bengal have now “risen against the ruthless TMC government.” He pointed to the high voter turnout on April 23 during the first phase of polling as evidence of this shift.

He further alleged that the state’s administrative hub, Nabanna Secretariat, is not truly in control, claiming that real authority lies either with “goons” or depends on judicial intervention.

PM alleges lack of governance, cites court-led probes

“You placed great trust in the TMC government here… In no time, it has transformed into a ruthless government. The TMC’s ruthless government doesn’t operate from the Nabanna Secretariat. This government is either run by goons, or it only takes action after orders from the High Court and Supreme Court,” he said.

Citing recent cases, Modi referred to the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case and the teacher recruitment scam. “A doctor at RG Kar Hospital was raped and murdered. No one had faith in the TMC government’s investigation. People went to court, and the court ordered a CBI investigation,” he said.

PM flags law and order issues, accuses TMC of shielding goons

“The TMC government has lost the trust of Bengal’s people here due to its misdeeds. That’s why they are constantly forced to go to court. I have not one, but numerous examples of this. Take the teacher recruitment scam case… A sensitive government would have investigated honestly, but the court had to order the probe, meaning the TMC government’s credibility is zero,” he added.

Painting a grim picture on women’s safety, Modi alleged, “Every day, news of rape, gang rape, and murder emerges in Bengal. During the 15 years of Maha Jungle Raj, numerous incidents of rape and murder have occurred. The R.G. Kar Medical College rape and murder, the Kasba Law College rape, the Park Street gang rape… -there are countless such incidents in which crimes have either occurred in schools or colleges or where girls have been harassed while on duty, and in most cases, TMC leaders are involved. Goons fostered by the TMC roam freely here, and what does the TMC government do? This ruthless government protects the goons.”

PM targets syndicates, promises welfare if BJP comes to power

The Prime Minister also accused TMC-linked syndicates of exploiting farmers. “The TMC syndicates have played a big game with potato farmers. These syndicates buy potatoes from farmers at Rs 2-3 per kg and then sell them at ₹25-30 per kg,” he said.

“The situation is such that in 15 years, the TMC has left farmers to take extreme steps,” he added, while outlining welfare promises if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government.

BJP promises women empowerment, next phase of polls on April 29

“Empowering women is the top priority of our government. The BJP is committed to providing new opportunities to our sisters and daughters. This is the thinking behind the Lakhpati Didi campaign. Under this, the BJP government to be formed here will help 75 lakh sisters of Bengal so that they become Lakhpati Didis, so that they can earn more than one lakh rupees every year. Bengal’s daughters will pursue employment of their choice, and for this, they will receive Mudra loans up to 20 lakh rupees,” he said.

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The second phase for the remaining 142 Assembly seats is scheduled for April 29, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

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