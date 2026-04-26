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Home > World News > Trump, Starmer Warn Of Global Economic Impact, Urge Swift Restoration Of Vessel Movement Through Strait Of Hormuz

Trump, Starmer Warn Of Global Economic Impact, Urge Swift Restoration Of Vessel Movement Through Strait Of Hormuz

Trump, Starmer stress urgent need to restore shipping in Strait of Hormuz amid tensions impacting global trade and energy supply.

Trump, Starmer stress urgent need to restore shipping in Strait of Hormuz. (Image Credit: ANI)
Trump, Starmer stress urgent need to restore shipping in Strait of Hormuz. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 26, 2026 21:35:59 IST

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Trump, Starmer Warn Of Global Economic Impact, Urge Swift Restoration Of Vessel Movement Through Strait Of Hormuz

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on Sunday stressed the “urgent need” to restore smooth maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The two leaders expressed concern over ongoing disruptions in the key shipping route, which is vital for global trade and energy supply chains, amid rising tensions linked to the power struggle between Washington and Tehran.

According to a statement from the UK Prime Minister’s Office, Starmer and Trump discussed broader developments in West Asia during a phone call. They also exchanged views on recent security-related incidents in Washington, alongside the evolving geopolitical situation affecting maritime security and global stability.

Both leaders focused on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, highlighting the “urgent need to get shipping moving again” in the waterway, citing potential “severe consequences for the global economy and cost of living for people in the UK and globally”.

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The leaders also reviewed ongoing diplomatic and security efforts aimed at safeguarding maritime navigation, including updates from a joint initiative led by the UK and France.

“The Prime Minister shared the latest progress on his joint initiative with President Macron to restore freedom of navigation, following the military planning conference at Northwood this week,” the statement added.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global oil shipments, has remained a focal point of international concern amid rising tensions.

Starmer further extended his “best wishes” to Trump following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night, while expressing his relief over the security of Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon. He extended his best wishes to the President and First Lady following the shocking scenes at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He expressed his relief that the President and First Lady were safe and wished a speedy recovery to the officer injured,” the statement added.

This comes after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, where US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other high-ranking officials from his cabinet were present. According to officials, the incident triggered a swift response by the US Secret Service, with one suspect later taken into custody.

Authorities confirmed that the President and all primary attendees were unharmed, though a security officer was injured during the response. The event, traditionally a gathering of media and political figures, was abruptly disrupted as security forces secured the area.

The incident unfolded when a 31-year-old man allegedly stormed a security checkpoint at the entrance of the event, with suspected gunshots heard, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and Secret Service members ushering Trump out of the venue to safety. 

According to CNN, the 31-year-old man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, emerged as the prime suspect behind the chaos that forced Trump to be swiftly evacuated, along with Vance and other members of his cabinet. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View

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Tags: keir starmerStarmerstrait of hormuzStrait of hormuz newstrump

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Trump, Starmer Warn Of Global Economic Impact, Urge Swift Restoration Of Vessel Movement Through Strait Of Hormuz

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Trump, Starmer Warn Of Global Economic Impact, Urge Swift Restoration Of Vessel Movement Through Strait Of Hormuz

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Trump, Starmer Warn Of Global Economic Impact, Urge Swift Restoration Of Vessel Movement Through Strait Of Hormuz
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