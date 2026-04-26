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Home > Entertainment News > Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai: Puja, Aarti And Phoolon Ki Holi With Ambani Family

Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai: Puja, Aarti And Phoolon Ki Holi With Ambani Family

Rihanna also visited the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai for the launch of her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. Videos from her visit have been widely shared online, showing the singer and beauty entrepreneur taking part in several events hosted by the Ambani family.

Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai (PHOTO: IG)
Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 26, 2026 16:51:00 IST

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Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai: Puja, Aarti And Phoolon Ki Holi With Ambani Family

Rihanna last visited India in 2024, where she delivered a high-energy performance that made headlines across the country. She sang some of her biggest hits, including We Found Love, Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up, and Pose. Her outfit and stage presence became a major talking point, especially because she chose to perform barefoot. The show quickly turned into one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year, leaving fans excited for her return.

During her trip, Rihanna also visited the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai for the launch of her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. Videos from her visit have been widely shared online, showing the singer and beauty entrepreneur taking part in several events hosted by the Ambani family.

She and her team were welcomed at Antilia by Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, as reported by ANI. A clip from the visit shows Rihanna being greeted with a traditional dance performance as she entered the residence.

During her time there, Rihanna joined the family for a puja ceremony and took part in aarti. She also participated in phoolon ki holi, playing with flower petals and dancing with members of the Ambani family.

Along with the rituals and performances, she also enjoyed a specially curated lunch with the family. Rihanna was in Mumbai primarily for the launch of Fenty Beauty, and several clips from the event have been trending on social media. Apart from dance lesson videos, many other moments have gone viral, including her interactions with influencers and fans. Her appearance at an after-party with Janhvi Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra added to the online buzz.

One widely shared video shows Rihanna stepping out to ask how to say “thank you” in Hindi. In another clip, she is seen smiling and posing with a photographer on the red carpet.

She was also spotted leaving the airport under tight security, wearing black sunglasses and taking a moment to wave at fans who had gathered to see her.

Rihanna was last seen in Mumbai in 2024 when she attended the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. According to her official website, Rihanna is the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London’s O2 Arena. Her world tours, including the Diamonds World Tour that wrapped in 2013, have taken her to more than 100 countries each time, consistently selling out arenas and stadiums.

ALSO READ:  Viral Video: Sonu Nigam’s Sweet Mid-Drive Surprise To Fans Playing His Song Will Make Your Day

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Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai: Puja, Aarti And Phoolon Ki Holi With Ambani Family

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Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai: Puja, Aarti And Phoolon Ki Holi With Ambani Family
Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai: Puja, Aarti And Phoolon Ki Holi With Ambani Family
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