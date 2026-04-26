Viral Video: Sonu Nigam’s Sweet Mid-Drive Surprise To Fans Playing His Song Will Make Your Day

Singer Sonu Nigam enjoys a massive fan following, and a recently viral video only reinforces that. The clip, filmed in the Netherlands while the singer was on his way to perform in Rotterdam, captures a wholesome and unexpected fan moment.

In the video, Sonu is seen sitting in his car, smiling as he notices a group of boys in a car ahead of him playing his song Yeh Ishq Ishq from Dhurandhar. Amused by the coincidence, he says, “Mera gaana sun rahe hain, unko pata nahi ki peeche main khada hoon kyunki humate show pe aa rahe hain na ye (They are listening to my song. They don’t realise I am right behind them. They are going for my show).”

Wanting to make the moment even more special, the singer asked his driver to pull up closer to their car and rolled down the window. The instant the fans realised he was right beside them, their excitement was evident—they waved, smiled, and soaked in the surprise. Wrapping up the video on a warm note, Sonu said, “So sweet.” Sharing the clip on Instagram, he captioned it, “When you see your concert has already begun for your audience in their car.”

The heartwarming video quickly drew love from fans online. One commented, “Sir, aapko sunne ke liye bhi warm-up karna padta hai.” Another wrote, “@sonunigamofficial Seeing you smile is one of the happiest moments in my life. You are the greatest blessing in our lives for all time. As long as the world exists, you will be in our lives. Stay well, stay healthy! 🧿🧿 Bahut sara pyaar aapko!” A third fan added, “First it was ‘Just Chill’, some guys dancing and you saw them from behind and captured them, and now this. Lucky log.”

Sonu Nigam remains one of India’s most celebrated and versatile playback singers, with a career spanning over three decades across multiple music industries. Known for his exceptional vocal range and emotional depth, he has received numerous honours, including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, and several international recognitions. From timeless hits like Suraj Hua Maddham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin to his work as a live performer, composer, television judge, and independent artist, he continues to connect with audiences worldwide through concerts, collaborations, and new music.

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