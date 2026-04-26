Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother

Aayushmaan Sethi, son of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, recently found himself in a stressful situation after allegedly losing Rs 87,000 in a credit card scam. The incident unfolded at home, right in front of his family, and was later shared with viewers through a vlog by his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi.

A Shocking Moment Caught on Camera

The incident came to light through Aaryamann’s YouTube channel, where a segment showed Aayushmaan visibly shaken as he revealed what had happened. “My credit card got swiped for Rs 87,000,” he said, immediately drawing concern from his family.

Archana, sitting beside him, reacted without missing a beat. “Just cancel it. Call up the credit card company,” she advised. As Aayushmaan tried to explain, he shared, “They took the money for the entire year under the pretext of a seven-day free trial.” Surprised by the amount, Archana responded, “Rs 87,000?” before repeating her suggestion to cancel the card.

Parmeet, however, stepped in with a more measured approach, saying, “Don’t cancel the card, cancel the payment.”

From Panic to Laughter

What began as a tense moment soon took a lighter turn. Still confused, Aayushmaan asked, “Where do I look for that option?”—a question that had the entire family laughing.

Joining in the banter, Aaryamann teased his younger brother, saying, “You cannot take this money from mumma-papa,” while Archana added, “This is your money.”

Trying to explain himself, Aayushmaan said, “I did this for dad!”

While Parmeet laughed at the comment, Archana reminded him, “He will take that money from you. So what are you so happy for?”

Parmeet clarified his reaction, saying, “I am not happy, I am just wondering how much he’s panicking over this.”

Trouble Reaching the Bank

Amid the chaos, Aayushmaan attempted to contact his bank but struggled to get through, expressing his frustration with a simple, “Really?”

The conversation also brought up an earlier financial mishap. Aaryamann recalled, “When we were doing recce for my song ‘Choti Baatein’, Aayushmaan received a message saying around Rs 80,000 had been debited from his PlayStation account, which he never got back.”

Clarifying the current situation, Aayushmaan explained, “Someone has taken money from my credit card without my permission. They had these options for seven-day trials, promising they would charge after the seventh day. But they charged me for the entire year in one go… without asking my permission.”

Family Weighs In

Parmeet suggested that rushing into things may have led to the issue, saying, “You are always in a hurry.” Aayushmaan, however, disagreed, responding, “I wasn’t in a hurry. And I was doing your job.”

The candid family moment, filled with concern, confusion, and humor, has since caught the attention of viewers—offering both a glimpse into their dynamic and a reminder to be cautious with online subscriptions and free trial offers.

ALSO READ: Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch