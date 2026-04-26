LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother

Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother

The incident came to light through Aaryamann’s YouTube channel, where a segment showed Aayushmaan visibly shaken as he revealed what had happened. "My credit card got swiped for Rs 87,000," he said, immediately drawing concern from his family.

Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam (Image Credit: YouTube)
Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam (Image Credit: YouTube)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 26, 2026 13:40:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother

Aayushmaan Sethi, son of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, recently found himself in a stressful situation after allegedly losing Rs 87,000 in a credit card scam. The incident unfolded at home, right in front of his family, and was later shared with viewers through a vlog by his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi.

A Shocking Moment Caught on Camera

The incident came to light through Aaryamann’s YouTube channel, where a segment showed Aayushmaan visibly shaken as he revealed what had happened. “My credit card got swiped for Rs 87,000,” he said, immediately drawing concern from his family.

Archana, sitting beside him, reacted without missing a beat. “Just cancel it. Call up the credit card company,” she advised. As Aayushmaan tried to explain, he shared, “They took the money for the entire year under the pretext of a seven-day free trial.” Surprised by the amount, Archana responded, “Rs 87,000?” before repeating her suggestion to cancel the card.

You Might Be Interested In

Parmeet, however, stepped in with a more measured approach, saying, “Don’t cancel the card, cancel the payment.”

From Panic to Laughter

What began as a tense moment soon took a lighter turn. Still confused, Aayushmaan asked, “Where do I look for that option?”—a question that had the entire family laughing.

Joining in the banter, Aaryamann teased his younger brother, saying, “You cannot take this money from mumma-papa,” while Archana added, “This is your money.”

Trying to explain himself, Aayushmaan said, “I did this for dad!”
While Parmeet laughed at the comment, Archana reminded him, “He will take that money from you. So what are you so happy for?”

Parmeet clarified his reaction, saying, “I am not happy, I am just wondering how much he’s panicking over this.”

Trouble Reaching the Bank

Amid the chaos, Aayushmaan attempted to contact his bank but struggled to get through, expressing his frustration with a simple, “Really?”

The conversation also brought up an earlier financial mishap. Aaryamann recalled, “When we were doing recce for my song ‘Choti Baatein’, Aayushmaan received a message saying around Rs 80,000 had been debited from his PlayStation account, which he never got back.”

Clarifying the current situation, Aayushmaan explained, “Someone has taken money from my credit card without my permission. They had these options for seven-day trials, promising they would charge after the seventh day. But they charged me for the entire year in one go… without asking my permission.”

Family Weighs In

Parmeet suggested that rushing into things may have led to the issue, saying, “You are always in a hurry.” Aayushmaan, however, disagreed, responding, “I wasn’t in a hurry. And I was doing your job.”

The candid family moment, filled with concern, confusion, and humor, has since caught the attention of viewers—offering both a glimpse into their dynamic and a reminder to be cautious with online subscriptions and free trial offers.

ALSO READ: Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aaryamann SethiArchana Puran SinghYouTube

RELATED News

Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know

Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim’s Aide And Wanted Drug Lord Detained In Turkey, Video Of Major International Operation Leaked

WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match

CSK vs GT Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Today’s IPL Match At Chepauk — Chennai Super Kings or Gujarat Titans?

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Review: Powerful Dimensity 8500 Chipset, Massive Battery, And Premium Design—A True Pro Phone

Mann Ki Baat Episode 133: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘Historic Milestone’, Congratulates Scientists as India Achieves First Criticality at Kalpakkam Fast Breeder Reactor

Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother

Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone

IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return to Action? Delhi Capitals Give Big Update on His Availability

Is NEET Admit Card 2026 Released on 26 April 2026? NTA Postponed NEET UG Hall Ticket; Check Official Updated Date, Time, Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother
Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother
Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother
Rs 87,000 Lost? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Falls Victim To Online Scam, Gets Teased By Brother

QUICK LINKS