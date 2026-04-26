LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

The moment, captured in a now-viral promo, begins with Sunita Ahuja calling out Krushna’s name. The unexpected call leaves not just Krushna but also the other contestants visibly stunned. What follows is a deeply emotional exchange that quickly resonated with viewers online.

Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 26, 2026 13:04:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

An emotional and long-awaited family reconciliation recently unfolded on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, bringing an end to years of public tension. Sunita Ahuja reunited with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, marking the closure of a 14-year-long feud that had often played out in the public eye.

The moment, captured in a now-viral promo, begins with Sunita Ahuja calling out Krushna’s name. The unexpected call leaves not just Krushna but also the other contestants visibly stunned. What follows is a deeply emotional exchange that quickly resonated with viewers online.

Krushna, clearly overwhelmed, rushes towards Sunita and hugs her tightly as the song “Kitni Baatein” plays in the background, adding to the emotional weight of the moment. Struggling to hold back his feelings, he says, “It has been 14 years…,” but is unable to complete the sentence, his voice trailing off.

You Might Be Interested In

In a gesture of respect and remorse, Krushna then bends down to touch Sunita’s feet. The moment proves too much for both Sunita and Kashmera, who are seen tearing up. Even in such an intense situation, Krushna manages to bring in a touch of his trademark humour. “Mujhe toh aapke charno mein parking mil gayi hai,” he says, lightening the mood slightly.

He continues the joke, adding, “Today, two cars need parking at your feet,” referring to his wife Kashmera. The humour blends seamlessly with the emotion, reflecting the complexity of the moment. Kashmera, visibly moved, steps forward and offers a heartfelt apology to Sunita, simply saying, “I am so sorry.”

For fans who had followed the family’s strained relationship over the years, this reunion came as a significant and touching development. The reconciliation was not just limited to what was seen on screen. Sunita later confirmed that the differences between the families had finally been resolved.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own.”

The feud between the families reportedly dates back to 2016, when a joke on The Kapil Sharma Show did not go down well with Govinda and Sunita. What began as a moment of discomfort soon escalated into a public fallout, particularly between Sunita and Kashmera. Over time, the disagreement became widely known, with occasional remarks and reactions keeping the tension alive in the public sphere.

However, there had been signs of reconciliation over the past couple of years. A major turning point came in 2024, when Govinda appeared once again on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna, who was also part of the show, shared the stage with him, hinting at a possible thaw in relations.

Further steps towards mending ties were seen last year when Krushna and Kashmera visited Govinda in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg. The gesture was seen as an important step towards rebuilding their relationship. Around the same time, Govinda also attended the wedding of Krushna’s sister, Aarti Singh, signalling that the families were gradually moving past their differences.

The reunion on Laughter Chefs 3 now appears to have sealed that process, bringing closure to a chapter that had lasted over a decade. The emotional exchange, filled with apologies, respect, and even moments of humour, has struck a chord with audiences—many of whom see it as a reminder of the importance of forgiveness and family bonds.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kashmera ShahKrushna AbhishekLaughter ChefsSunita Ahujaviral video

RELATED News

Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know

Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

Farah Khan Praises Jaafar Jackson For Michael, Urges Academy To Honour Him With Oscar

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return to Action? Delhi Capitals Give Big Update on His Availability

Is NEET Admit Card 2026 Released on 26 April 2026? NTA Postponed NEET UG Hall Ticket; Check Official Updated Date, Time, Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

What Is Nanaimoteuthis Haggarti? The ‘Cretaceous Kraken’ Giant Octopus Species That Prowled The Seas During The Age Of Dinosaurs

UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’

Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices

Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

SWISS Flight Engine Fire in Delhi: Airbus A330 Engine Fails, Takeoff Aborted at 1 AM, 228 Passengers, 4 Infants Evacuated, 6 Injured

Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch
Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch
Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch
Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

QUICK LINKS