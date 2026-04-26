Sunita Ahuja Ends 14-Year Rift: Krushna Abhishek Falls At ‘Maami’s’ Feet, Kashmera Shah Says ‘I’am So Sorry’ | Watch

An emotional and long-awaited family reconciliation recently unfolded on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, bringing an end to years of public tension. Sunita Ahuja reunited with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, marking the closure of a 14-year-long feud that had often played out in the public eye.

The moment, captured in a now-viral promo, begins with Sunita Ahuja calling out Krushna’s name. The unexpected call leaves not just Krushna but also the other contestants visibly stunned. What follows is a deeply emotional exchange that quickly resonated with viewers online.

Krushna, clearly overwhelmed, rushes towards Sunita and hugs her tightly as the song “Kitni Baatein” plays in the background, adding to the emotional weight of the moment. Struggling to hold back his feelings, he says, “It has been 14 years…,” but is unable to complete the sentence, his voice trailing off.

In a gesture of respect and remorse, Krushna then bends down to touch Sunita’s feet. The moment proves too much for both Sunita and Kashmera, who are seen tearing up. Even in such an intense situation, Krushna manages to bring in a touch of his trademark humour. “Mujhe toh aapke charno mein parking mil gayi hai,” he says, lightening the mood slightly.

He continues the joke, adding, “Today, two cars need parking at your feet,” referring to his wife Kashmera. The humour blends seamlessly with the emotion, reflecting the complexity of the moment. Kashmera, visibly moved, steps forward and offers a heartfelt apology to Sunita, simply saying, “I am so sorry.”

For fans who had followed the family’s strained relationship over the years, this reunion came as a significant and touching development. The reconciliation was not just limited to what was seen on screen. Sunita later confirmed that the differences between the families had finally been resolved.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own.”

The feud between the families reportedly dates back to 2016, when a joke on The Kapil Sharma Show did not go down well with Govinda and Sunita. What began as a moment of discomfort soon escalated into a public fallout, particularly between Sunita and Kashmera. Over time, the disagreement became widely known, with occasional remarks and reactions keeping the tension alive in the public sphere.

However, there had been signs of reconciliation over the past couple of years. A major turning point came in 2024, when Govinda appeared once again on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna, who was also part of the show, shared the stage with him, hinting at a possible thaw in relations.

Further steps towards mending ties were seen last year when Krushna and Kashmera visited Govinda in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg. The gesture was seen as an important step towards rebuilding their relationship. Around the same time, Govinda also attended the wedding of Krushna’s sister, Aarti Singh, signalling that the families were gradually moving past their differences.

The reunion on Laughter Chefs 3 now appears to have sealed that process, bringing closure to a chapter that had lasted over a decade. The emotional exchange, filled with apologies, respect, and even moments of humour, has struck a chord with audiences—many of whom see it as a reminder of the importance of forgiveness and family bonds.