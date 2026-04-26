Motorola Edge 70 Pro Review: Powerful Dimensity 8500 Chipset, Massive Battery, And Premium Design—A True Pro Phone

Motorola has recently launched the Motorola Edge 70 Pro in India. The phone is positioned in the mid-range price segment and still it is full of features and specifications which justify its ‘Pro’ tag. There is a long list of features from a fabric textured rear panel to a massive 6,000mAh battery and much more.



Design and Display



The Edge 70 Pro feels like a phone that wants to stand out without trying too hard. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, which offers a smooth scrolling experience. The display portrays vibrant colours. This becomes noticeable when watching videos or browsing photos. The brightness levels hold up well outdoors, and it gets dim enough for comfortable bedtime scrolling.

The phone comes in three Pantone-certified colours including Tea, Lily White, and Titan, each with a different finish ranging from marbled texture to fabric back and Satin Lux finish. Despite a big battery inside, the phone manages to stay slim and light, making it easy to carry around every day. For durability, the device carries both IP69 and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance, and it is also MIL-STD-810H certified for extra protection.



Performance



The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. In day-to-day usage, the device feels quick without being flashy. Apps open without delay and multitasking remains stable. During extended use with almost 40 tabs running in Chrome, the handset felt smooth and steady.

The chipset is built on a 4nm process and benchmark results cross 2.4 million points on AnTuTu, paired with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.1 storage for fast loading and smooth data processing. A large vapor chamber helps keep temperatures in check during extended gaming or multitasking sessions, keeping throttling to a minimum.



Camera



The camera is one area where the Edge 70 Pro makes a trade-off. It has a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main Sony LYTIA 710 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 3-in-1 light sensor. There is no dedicated telephoto lens, so all zoomed shots are handled by the primary camera.

Photos from the main camera show good detail with punchy colours. Portrait mode works reliably with nice background blur and solid edge detection, though the camera sometimes tends to brighten up scenes a little too much. The phone supports 4K video recording at 60fps, which makes it a solid option for content creators.



Battery Life



This is where the Edge 70 Pro truly shines. The 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery easily lasted through a full day of heavy use including Instagram, Spotify, Chrome, and YouTube on 144Hz throughout. By the end of the day, there was still enough charge left to last through the night.

The 90W fast charging takes the phone from zero to full in just 65 minutes. The one missing feature here is wireless charging, which some buyers may find disappointing.



Software



The phone runs a clean near-stock Android experience and Motorola is promising three years of Android updates along with five years of security patches. It is decent, though some rivals are now offering four years of OS updates.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is priced at Rs 38,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM variant costs Rs 41,999. If you want a phone that performs well daily, lasts all day on battery, and looks good doing it, the Edge 70 Pro is a solid pick in its price range.

Also Read: iPhone 20: Apple Plans Major Upgrade For 20th Anniversary, Featuring Bezel-Less Micro-Curved OLED Display—Check Features And Launch Timeline

