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Home > Entertainment News > Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know

Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know

Rashmika Mandanna is set to be seen in one of her most explosive and intense avatars yet. The ongoing schedule is expected to feature several high-octane action sequences, which are likely to stand out as a major highlight of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna In Mysaa (PHOTO: IMDB)
Rashmika Mandanna In Mysaa (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 26, 2026 12:29:58 IST

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Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy shooting for multiple projects, and now she seems ready to raise the bar with her upcoming film Mysaa. The makers have officially kicked off a high-octane shooting schedule in Kerala, which is being described as one of the most crucial phases of the film. This leg of the shoot is expected to be packed with intense action sequences and dramatic moments that could significantly elevate the overall narrative.

High-Intensity Kerala Schedule Begins

According to reports by 123 Telugu, the team has begun a crucial 15-day action-packed schedule. Rashmika Mandanna is set to be seen in one of her most explosive and intense avatars yet. The ongoing schedule is expected to feature several high-octane action sequences, which are likely to stand out as a major highlight of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna Trains In Combat In Bangkok

In preparation for the film, it was recently reported that the actress underwent intense training at a stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand. She was said to be pushing her limits physically to get into character. Reports had also suggested that the unit would soon begin a 16-day action schedule in Kerala shortly after her training.

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Earlier on Saturday, director Rawindra Pulle shared pictures of Rashmika Mandanna training hard in martial arts for his film Mysaa on his Instagram page. He described her character as the “weapon” in “a war written in scars”.

It was also reported that she was training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand for the film, and that the unit was to begin a 16-day action schedule in Kerala shortly. Earlier, director Rawindra Pulle had shared pictures of actress Rashmika Mandanna training hard in martial arts for his film Mysaa on his Instagram page and had called her character as the “weapon” in “a war written in scars”.

First Glimpse Announcement and Poster Reveal

Last year, the actor had shared a fresh poster on social media, confirming that the first glimpse of Mysaa will be unveiled on December 24, 2025. Alongside the poster, she wrote, “The world will remember her name #MYSAA the first glimpse on 24.12.25 #RememberTheName.”
The poster leaned heavily into intensity. Rashmika appears in a fierce avatar, holding a weapon in one hand and handcuffs in the other. Dressed in a kurta and dupatta stained with blood, the look signals a character rooted in violence, conflict and survival. It is a clear departure from her previous on-screen image.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Films

The actress will be next seen in Ranabali with husband Vijay Deverakonda, who essays the titular role. Set in the 18th century, the story revolves around a fearless freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, highlighting his resistance against British rule. Rashmika portrays Jayamma, his on-screen wife.

She also has Cocktail 2, a Hindi romantic comedy that explores an unconventional love story. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor alongside her, and is directed by Homi Adajania.

Her next is Animal Park, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal, which is expected to go on floors in 2027. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is set to revolve around an intense face-off between two lookalike characters played by Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Geetanjali, Ranvijay Singh’s wife, and is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the narrative forward.

ALSO READ:   Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

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Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know

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Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know
Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know
Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know
Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know

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