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Home > Entertainment News > Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

Talking about the idea, Aamir revealed that it was initially suggested by someone from the team. He said, “The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new."

Aamir Khan (PHOTO: IMDB)
Aamir Khan (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 26, 2026 11:50:36 IST

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Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is gearing up for his upcoming romantic drama Ek Din, where he stars alongside Sai Pallavi. What’s caught attention is the film’s unusual release strategy—its advance bookings opened 39 days ahead of its May 1 release, a rare move in the industry. In a conversation with Just Too Filmy, Aamir explained the thinking behind this decision.

What Aamir said about the advance booking strategy

Talking about the idea, Aamir revealed that it was initially suggested by someone from the team. He said, “The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new. Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai [Pallavi] is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction. So the earlier we start, the better. It is a story that I believe, and I am quite a mushy audience.”

‘None of us know whether the film is going to do well’

Aamir also spoke highly of director Sunil Pandey, appreciating his dedication to the project. He shared, “He has done such an amazing job. He has worked so hard for the film; he is very persevering. None of us knows whether the film is going to do well, but what is important for me is whether we are able to bring the script alive in the film. That, for me, is the first yardstick for success. So when I see the film today, I see that Sunil has really managed to bring out what was there in the script, really honestly. Of course, numbers are important to understand the success of the film, but what if a film you don’t like does well? I am not happy with that success.”

About Ek Din

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan 
Productions. The film features Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles.

The story is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but doesn’t have the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day—and to his surprise, that wish comes true.

ALSO READ:  Farah Khan Praises Jaafar Jackson For Michael, Urges Academy To Honour Him With Oscar

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Tags: aamir khanEk DinEk din advance bookingJunaidsai pallavi

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Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

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Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

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Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’
Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’
Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’
Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

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