Inside the Controversial Life of Sumo Didi: Why Bollywood Is Backing Out of Her Biopic

Inside the Controversial Life of Sumo Didi: Why Bollywood Is Backing Out of Her Biopic

"Sumo Didi," a biopic on India’s first female sumo wrestler Hetal Dave, faces backlash as celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez and Richa Chadha back out due to image concerns, raw storytelling, and production issues, putting the film’s future in doubt.

Inside the bold biopic of Sumo Didi—India’s first female sumo wrestler—as Bollywood stars like Jacqueline & Richa Chadha back out over image concerns, raw narrative, and production issues.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 14:31:52 IST

The Bollywood biopic “Sumo Didi,” which was expected to be an unforgettable cinematic journey, has generated both curiosity and outrage. Based on the inspirational but challenging life of the woman Dave, often known as “Sumo Didi,” India’s first professional female sumo wrestler, the movie attempted to showcase her ground-breaking accomplishments in a traditionally male-dominated and Japanese-only sport. The film has lately become dramatized, however, with a few of Bollywood’s largest stars quitting, fueling gossip about the politics of portraying her and what those secrets are behind this real-life character.

Who Is Sumo Didi? The Life of Hetal Dave

India’s First Female Sumo Wrestler:  As India’s sole professional female sumo wrestler, Dave defied gender expectations. She trained with male partners and achieved international notoriety while practicing in a nation lacking sumo rings and a structure of support for the sport.

International Recognition, National Neglect: Hetal fought with limited finances, official encouragement, and proper facilities while playing for India internationally. Her story proves not just physical stamina but also determination in the midst of social rejection.

A Life of Isolation and Determination: Hetal’s story is both tragic and inspirational, as she endures exclusion from numerous competitive circuits and mockery for her sport choice. She continues to be a representation of tenacity and the way that specialised athletes are frequently overlooked in India.

Why Are Bollywood Celebs Backing Out?

Creative Differences & Image Concerns: Jacqueline Fernandez, who was first approached for the role, reportedly walked out as she didn’t want to gain weight and go through such a drastic physical transformation. She was concerned that it would ruin her upcoming projects and chic public persona.

Fear of Being Typecast: Richa Chadha, the second name that was brought with the project, apparently turned it down wary that the offbeat and gritty character would undermine her mainstream box-office appeal.

Disturbing Real-Life Parallels: Hetal’s alleged family fighting, mental sickness problems, and public rejection are some of the alleged things in her life that are allegedly being portrayed in a raw manner.



Unsettling Real-Life Parallels: Hetal’s alleged family disputes, mental health conditions, and public neglect are among the alleged parts of her life that are reportedly being presented in an unvarnished manner. The film’s unadorned narrative may have made it difficult for celebrities who are image conscious to relate to it.

Budgetary problems and production delays: The movie has allegedly been under siege from a cash crunch and uncertain creative vision. Actors and partners are not willing to go ahead with an undertaking without firm backing as various production houses cannot risk investments.

Tags: Hetal Dave storySumo Didi biopicSumo Didi movie controversy
