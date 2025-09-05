LIVE TV
Inspector Zende Review: Manoj Bajpayee Shines, Lifts Sluggish Yet Funny Take on Charles Sobhraj's Arrest

Inspector Zende Review: Manoj Bajpayee Shines, Lifts Sluggish Yet Funny Take on Charles Sobhraj’s Arrest

Inspector Zende, led by Manoj Bajpayee, blends humor and crime drama in retelling Charles Sobhraj’s arrest. Despite sluggish pacing, Bajpayee’s nuanced performance, procedural detailing, and understated wit make the film a grounded yet engaging take on duty, justice, and perseverance

Manoj Bajpayee lifts Inspector Zende with a stellar, nuanced performance (Pc: X)
Manoj Bajpayee lifts Inspector Zende with a stellar, nuanced performance (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 5, 2025 14:44:49 IST

The today release of Inspector Zende, by Manoj Bajpayee is a character study which is enclosed in a true crime story, but it is his sheer belief that drives this otherwise slow film. The film follows the indefatigable work of the then-Deputy Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Madhukar Zende, in catching the mysterious serial killer, Charles Sobhraj. Although the pacing is often slow, especially during the first build-up, the rhythm in the film is provided by the slight comedic effect and the cat and mouse game between the cop and the criminal. 

As the titular character, Bajpayee gives one a masterclass in understated acting. He is a Zende with a silent mind and a sarcastic sense of humor that makes him very relatable. It is not a shiny show, but one that grounds the whole film in a realistic reality. The film intelligently concentrates on the face underneath the badge and the unending commitment of this man in a world of red tape and media hype.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Performance

The key to the success of the film is the role played by Bajpayee as Inspector Zende. He manages to do it without cliched tropes of the hardworking, no-nonsense police officer. A word wouldn’t say as much as a glance will, and this is all his acting is a testimony of the strength of nuances; a lifted eyebrow, a cynical smile, or a long, thoughtful glance will tell you a lot more than any conversation. The movie does not romanticize the police work; instead, it portrays it as a dirty and thankless job.

Zende by Bajpayee is not a superhero; rather he is a human being with a sense of duty and justice. This modest and candid description makes sure the viewer is never bored with the storyline despite the twists and turns that the plot takes. The comedy, mainly through his dealings with his clumsy workmates, offers a much needed light touch to the otherwise heavy subject matter.

Sobhraj’s Arrest: A Procedural Look

The movie unfolds in a very procedural way on the dramatic arrest of Sobhraj, which provides a very interesting insight into how the investigation was conducted. It carefully reenacts the events before his capture in Goa and, in the process, shows how important police work and intelligence collection is.

The film may not have a lot of high-powered action, but its appeal is the painstaking accuracy of its fact-finding mission. Tension is created by the meticulous reporting of the chase after Zende, starting with the leads to be gathered and concluding with the laying of the last trap.

The movie is also a reminder to viewers that there are no true heroes in law enforcement, but some cases can be solved through perseverance, patience and a bit of fortune. The movie, flaws notwithstanding, is a very interesting film to watch, mainly because of the force of nature that Bajpayee is, and the fascinating factual story the movie is based on.

Netflix’s thriller ‘Inspector Zende’, has started streaming and is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee , Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam.

Tags: Inspector ZendeInspector Zende reviewManoj Bajpayee

