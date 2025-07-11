LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Entertainment > Is Asha Bhosle Dead Or Alive? Singer’s Son Shuts Down Viral Death Hoax Rumours

Is Asha Bhosle Dead Or Alive? Singer’s Son Shuts Down Viral Death Hoax Rumours

A fake Facebook post by Shabana Shaikh claiming Asha Bhosle's death went viral, causing widespread concern. Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle dismissed the rumors, confirming the 91-year-old singer is alive and urged the fans to verify news before sharing to prevent misinformation.

Asha Bhosle and Anand Bhosle

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 20:16:49 IST

The Internet was buzzed by the fake death alarm of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The rumour started when a  fake facebook post started circulating. Later, the death speculations were dismissed by her son Anand Bhosle. Fans are glad and relieved by this good news.

Asha Bhosle’s False Death Rumours Spark Concern

Recently, the Internet was filled with fake posts of the demise of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, with fans across the globe fearing for their favourite’s life. 

The speculations began after a fake Facebook post by a user named Shabana Shaikh went viral, which featured a garlanded photo of the singer, with the indication of her death.

The post immediately went viral, with an overflow of grieving and confusion on social media sites. Bhosle, a revered artist for her diverse contributions to Indian music, has been an icon loved for many decades and so the rumours were all the more upsetting for her fans.

Anand Bhosle Addresses Speculation

Between all this havoc, Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, swiftly responded to the baseless claims to set the record straight. 

In a conversation with Etimes, Anand firmly debunked the rumours, stating, “It is untrue.” His statement provided immediate relief to fans and reaffirmed that the 91-year-old singer is alive and well. 

Anand urged the public not to believe or spread such misinformation and emphasised on verifying  the news first before circulating it.

Asha Bhosle’s Recent Public Appearance

For further reassurance, the singer’s latest public appearance was on June 27, she attended an  event to commemorate the 85th birth anniversary of her late husband, music composer Rahul Dev Burman.

This public appearance is a sigh of relief and dismissal of the speculations of her demise. A video also surfaced online showing Bhosle singing “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” alongside actress Rekha and director Muzzafar.

As the singer continues to inspire, fans and the industry continue to celebrate Asha Bhosle’s timeless contribution.

Also Read: Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Tags: Asha Bhosledeath rumoursEntertainmentsinger

More News

Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad And Sunil Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality In Lord’s Test
Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With His Seventh Album ‘Swag’ After A Gap Of Four Years, Internet Says- Will Pass This One

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?