Is Asha Bhosle Dead Or Alive? Singer’s Son Shuts Down Viral Death Hoax Rumours

The Internet was buzzed by the fake death alarm of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The rumour started when a fake facebook post started circulating. Later, the death speculations were dismissed by her son Anand Bhosle. Fans are glad and relieved by this good news.

Asha Bhosle’s False Death Rumours Spark Concern

Recently, the Internet was filled with fake posts of the demise of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, with fans across the globe fearing for their favourite’s life.

The speculations began after a fake Facebook post by a user named Shabana Shaikh went viral, which featured a garlanded photo of the singer, with the indication of her death.

The post immediately went viral, with an overflow of grieving and confusion on social media sites. Bhosle, a revered artist for her diverse contributions to Indian music, has been an icon loved for many decades and so the rumours were all the more upsetting for her fans.

Anand Bhosle Addresses Speculation

Between all this havoc, Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, swiftly responded to the baseless claims to set the record straight.

In a conversation with Etimes, Anand firmly debunked the rumours, stating, “It is untrue.” His statement provided immediate relief to fans and reaffirmed that the 91-year-old singer is alive and well.

Anand urged the public not to believe or spread such misinformation and emphasised on verifying the news first before circulating it.

Asha Bhosle’s Recent Public Appearance

For further reassurance, the singer’s latest public appearance was on June 27, she attended an event to commemorate the 85th birth anniversary of her late husband, music composer Rahul Dev Burman.

This public appearance is a sigh of relief and dismissal of the speculations of her demise. A video also surfaced online showing Bhosle singing “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” alongside actress Rekha and director Muzzafar.

As the singer continues to inspire, fans and the industry continue to celebrate Asha Bhosle’s timeless contribution.

Also Read: Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine