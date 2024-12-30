Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Is Barroz Biggest Disaster Of The Year? Mohanlal Says It Is A Gift For Audience After Film Fails To Perform At Box-Office

The movie earned ₹3.45 crore on its opening day, with collections declining in the following days. After five days, the total earnings stand at ₹8.75 crore.

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film, Barroz, has received mixed reviews from audiences and performed modestly at the box office. In a latest interview, the veteran actor addressed the film’s reception, emphasizing that its purpose wasn’t driven by commercial success.

Is Barroz Biggest Disaster Of The Year?

Reflecting on the box office numbers, Mohanlal explained, “We chose to release only 3D prints, and that decision was intentional. People have questioned why we didn’t release a 2D version as well, but we wanted audiences to first experience the film as it was envisioned. If necessary, 2D prints are available too. However, this film is not about numbers or money. It’s a gift to the audience—a token of gratitude for their respect and love over the past 47 years of my career.”

He added that Barroz was crafted as a family-friendly children’s film, designed to “tickle the child within” viewers.

The actor also spoke about the effort behind the project, revealing that the team spent more than 1,650 days—nearly six years—working on the film. Over time, the project attracted notable collaborators, evolving into what Mohanlal described as “an association of great actors and technicians.” He noted, “We tried something unique, something no one has attempted before. It’s not a challenge but a new experience for the audience.”

About Barroz

Mohanlal’s Barroz is a Malayalam fantasy thriller starring the actor in the titular role alongside Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, and Tuhin Menon. Despite its innovative approach, the film faced criticism for lacking depth, which has reflected in its box office performance.

The movie earned ₹3.45 crore on its opening day, with collections declining in the following days. After five days, the total earnings stand at ₹8.75 crore. The Hindi version of Barroz hit theaters on December 25, but its performance has remained underwhelming.

