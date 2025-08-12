LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is BLACKPINK's Lisa Dating Kentaro Sakaguchi? Singer Reveals 'Dream' Film Collaboration, Here's The First Look!

Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa Dating Kentaro Sakaguchi? Singer Reveals ‘Dream’ Film Collaboration, Here’s The First Look!

BLACKPINK's Lisa and the heartthrob Kentaro Sakaguchi stirred up hot rumours regarding their apparent relationship status, with posts exuding signs of flirtation. But it all ends now, as they revealed they're nothing but co-stars in the short film, Dream. Here's everything you need to know!

Lisa and Kentaro Sakaguchi Shut Down Romance Rumours with Dream Film Reveal
Lisa and Kentaro Sakaguchi Shut Down Romance Rumours with Dream Film Reveal

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 12, 2025 20:13:16 IST

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi put an end to non-sensical relationship rumours, their connection being professional rather than romantic. The pair announced that they will be releasing a short film entitled ‘Dream’ which features Lisa’s song from her ‘Alter Ego’ album. On August 11, 2025, Lisa posted a pretty alluring first-look poster on her Instagram which made fans very excited. The film is set to be released on August 13, 11 pm EST, and promises to be an emotional tale.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Sparked Speculation from Social Media Clues

The gossip began with the same screenshots from the Instagram Story of both Lisa and Sakaguchi-they both used Lisa’s “Dream” as background music. Fans dubbed it a “lovestagram,” and after Sakaguchi was seen at BLACKPINK’s “Deadline” concert in Goyang, South Korea with different members of Lisa’s family in the VIP area, they began to suspect romance.

There was even a picture of Lisa biting some man’s arm-they later confirmed that it’s Sakaguchi, that got tongues wagging. Lisa later gave the announcement that whatever chemistry they had was just for the screen and off it.

A Cinematic Project of Lisa’s Aspirations

Following her debut performance in The White Lotus Season 3, Lisa continues to stretch the creativeness of her muscles with Dream. Written and directed by OJun Kwon, the short film delves into the powerful love story and emotional breakup, as noted in the trailer.

Sakaguchi, known for his Japanese dramas such as What Comes After Love, boasts all this acting prowess and intends to spread his power beyond the great nation of Japan. Fans were ecstatic, with endless reactions such as “Screaminggggggg” and “I can’t wait anymore. I’m already crying and it’s just the trailer” taking the social media buzz.

Lisa’s Multifaceted Career Shines Amid Tour and Rumors

Of course, Lisa’s central focus is on Dream, but other than this, Lisa is busy concerning BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour that comprises 16 cities and 31 shows. The rumoured relationship with Frédéric Arnault, CEO of Tag Heuer, continues with sighting individuals at The White Lotus premiere.

This project does not only put to rest the rumours with Sakaguchi but is also indicative of Lisa’s increasing versatility as a K-Pop icon, an actor, and now a film collaborator, leaving eager anticipation in the minds of fans towards the premiere.

Tags: blackpink DREAM lisa

