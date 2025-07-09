Is It Confirmed? Kim Soo Hyun Fractures His Leg Amid Dating Controversy With Kim Sae Ron, Picture Goes Viral

Recent speculation about South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun’s health, with a leg fracture is going viral amid his ongoing dating controversy with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. These rumors have gained traction online, particularly through posts on X, prompting questions about their validity.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Leg Fracture Rumors

As per Pinkvilla, the original post was uploaded by a twitter account with the username of Kim Soo Hyun, likely to be impersonating the actor. The account shared several clicks from the hospital and of the leg fracture, claiming the person in the frame to be Kim Soo Hyun. Further the post was captioned with a long heartfelt message from the actor, addressing his fans, he shared that he fell down from stairs and injured his leg, the injury is not that serious and he is getting good care at the hospital.

In the latter part of the tweet, he asked his fans to pray for him and leave a message for his speedy recovery.

However, no credible news outlets or official statements from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, have confirmed these claims. So until further verification and official statement, these claims are more likely to be fake.

Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy

The health rumors coincide with a high-profile scandal involving allegations that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. Kim Sae Ron’s family claimed the relationship began in 2015, when she was 15, while Kim Soo Hyun and his agency have consistently denied any underage relationship, asserting that they dated briefly from 2019 to 2020, after she was a legal adult.

After the suicide of Kim Sae Ron on February 16, 2025, the controversy has led to several lawsuits, penalties, loss of brand deals and defamation for Kim Soo Hyun. From being a top Korean star, the actor has lost his stardom and under public scrutiny.

Also Read: Squid Game Season 3 is Netflix’s Third-Most Viewed TV Show Ever

.