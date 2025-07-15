Is James Gunns’ ‘Superman’ Anti-Israel? The Film’s Gaza Parallels Ignite Online Debate

The latest ‘Superman film’, directed by James Gunn which released on July 11, 2025, has ignited heated discussions on social media, with audiences interpreting its fictional conflict between Boravia and Jarhanpur as an allegory for the Israel-Gaza war.

While Gunn has not explicitly confirmed these parallels, the film’s imagery and themes have fueled polarized reactions with fans storming on social media.

Visual Parallels to Gaza Conflict

Audiences have pointed to particular moments in Superman that show real events in Gaza, such as the 2018-2019 Great March of Return demonstrations. The movie shows Boravia, a fictional U.S. ally country, bombing Jarhanpur, a brown-skinned desert state. Drone and missile attacks on civilian mobs and children scurrying for cover amidst wreckage have been likened to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Among them is Superman using his cape to protect a family, reminiscent of Gaza border protest photos. One X user commented, “fairly clearly recreates scenes from the Gaza border protests of 2018,” calling it “anti-Zionist.” Others point to a huge wall between the imaginary nations, comparing it to the West Bank barrier

Political Messaging and Character Symbolism

The villain of the film, Boravia Vasil Ghurkos played by Zlatko Boric, was compared to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because of his accent and manner. Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, turns against Boravia, with some reading his character as a deconstruction of U.S. arms exports to Israel.

Gunn’s interpretation of Superman as an “immigrant story” has further fueled debate, and with some conservative critics like Ben Shapiro minimizing the political readings as “weak” and projective. However, others on social media state Boravia’s actions are indicative of those in Israel, contributing to accusations of being pro-Palestine.

Fans’ Mixed Reactions To The Theme

While some praise the film for its bold stance, others, particularly pro-Israel audiences, express dismay. Conversely, left-leaning viewers celebrate its empathy-driven narrative, with comments like “loved #Superman, even the things I criticized in the trailers. James Gunn was so brave to make a ‘Middle Eastern’ conflict the driving force of a superhero blockbuster.”

Despite the controversy, Superman grossed over $210 million globally, suggesting its political undertones haven’t deterred audiences.

