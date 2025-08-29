LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Linkin Park Coming To India Or Not? Internet Is Confused Despite Official Confirmation, Check Schedule Here!

Linkin Park is finally coming to India! The band will perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, 2026, as part of their From Zero World Tour. With a new lineup and massive nostalgia, this long-awaited concert marks their historic first-ever live show in India.

Linkin Park (Pic Credit: Official Website)
Linkin Park (Pic Credit: Official Website)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 29, 2025 14:02:53 IST

After what feels like a lifetime of rumours and wishful thinking, it’s actually happening. Linkin Park’s finally making their way to India. Mark your calendars: January 25, 2026, Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Looks like it’s tied in with Lollapalooza India, though nobody’s officially said it out loud yet.

Is Linkin Park Coming To India Or Not?

This announcement finally puts an end to all the guessing. The band dropped a newsletter today just as tickets went live, showing off the official festival poster.

Mike Shinoda himself said, “India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them.” 

Why is the Internet confused? 

There was a blip on their website where the India date flashed up under the From Zero World Tour, then got yanked down, which only fanned the rumours more.

The radio silence from BookMyShow and Lollapalooza India didn’t help, but now with the band’s own message out there, fans finally have something solid to hold onto.

This tour is a big deal for Linkin Park, too. It’s their first major comeback since their long break. They’ve got a new lineup these days: Emily Armstrong taking the mic, Colin Brittain on drums, and Alex Federer as the live guitarist.

This new chapter kicked off in September 2024, seven years after Chester Bennington’s passing. Feels like the band’s trying to move forward while honouring their past.

For India, this concert means more than just another tour date. Linkin Park’s music especially albums like Hybrid Theory and Meteora was the soundtrack for a lot of people growing up here. 

Two decades of waiting, and now they’re finally showing up. The anticipation’s off the charts, and honestly, it’s a moment a whole generation’s not going to forget.

